Binance CEO Skips Lunch Invite With Bitcoin Basher Warren Buffett

By CCN: It appears that Justin Sun’s Crypto Avengers are going to be short one hero. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has turned down the enthusiastic Tron creator’s offer of attending his $4.5 million lunch with Bitcoin hating Warren Buffett.
CZ doesn’t want to attend Sun’s Lunch with Buffet, but thinks Anthony Pompliano should go in his place. Source-Twitter
Bitcoin Evangelist Is Keen to Meet Warren Buffett
It is undeniably a blow for Justin Sun that the CEO of the world’s largest Cryptocurrency Exchange will not be in attendance for his big moment with Buffett. After CZ gave his shout-out to Blockchain and Crypto evangelist, Anthony Pompliano, the Pomp was quick to invite himself to the Sun-Buffett shindig.
The Pomp accepts. Source-Twitter
Err, might want to wait for the phone-call before you start checking your diary, Anthony.
Anthony Pompliano Snubs Justin Sun In His Crypto Dream Team
Pompliano is a person the Binance CEO respects. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that Pomp thinks too highly of TRX’s founder. AP’s blockchain dream-team was notable for its lack of Mr. Sun.