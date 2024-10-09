Bimini Capital Management Inc (BMNM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Losses and ...

Agency RMBS Returns: Positive 0.2% absolute total return for the quarter.

Spread on 30-Year Fixed Rate Agency MBS: Increased from approximately 138 basis points to just under 150 basis points by the end of the second quarter.

Orchid Island Capital Net Loss: $5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Shareholders' Equity Increase: From $481.6 million to $555.9 million.

Advisory Service Revenues: Approximately $3.2 million, representing an 8% increase over the first quarter.

Additional Equity Raised by Orchid: $54.6 million in July 2024.

Dividend Income from Orchid Shares: $0.2 million, unchanged from the first quarter.

Net Interest Income from Investment Portfolio: $0.3 million, inclusive of dividends from Orchid Island shares.

Net Loss Before Taxes: $0.2 million for the quarter, compared to net income before taxes of $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

Positive Points

The Federal Reserve may begin to reverse some of the monetary tightening from 2022 and 2023, potentially easing monetary policy.

Economic data for April, May, and June show moderating inflation, which could lead to a reduction in the Fed funds rate.

Orchid Island Capital reported an increase in shareholders' equity from $481.6 million to $555.9 million.

Advisory service revenues increased by 8% over the first quarter, reaching approximately $3.2 million.

The mortgage REIT sector may benefit from favorable capital raising opportunities if the Fed lowers interest rates.

Negative Points

Orchid Island Capital reported a net loss of $5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

There was a 5% decrease in book value per share for Orchid Island Capital.

The net interest income from the investment portfolio was relatively low at $0.3 million.

Bimini Capital Management Inc recorded a net loss before taxes of $0.2 million for the quarter.

Market value changes in holdings led to a loss of $0.3 million for the quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of the Federal Reserve's current stance and its potential impact on Bimini Capital Management? A: Robert Cauley, Chairman and CEO, explained that the Federal Reserve may soon pivot from its restrictive monetary policy due to moderated economic growth and inflation. This could lead to a reduction in the Fed funds rate, potentially starting in September, which would be favorable for the mortgage REIT sector, including Bimini Capital Management.

Q: How did Bimini Capital Management's Agency RMBS perform in the second quarter? A: The Agency RMBS returns were positive at 0.2% for the quarter. However, returns versus comparable duration swaps were slightly negative due to poor relative performance in the last week of the quarter.

Q: What were the financial results for Orchid Island Capital, and how do they affect Bimini Capital Management? A: Orchid Island Capital reported a net loss of $5 million for the second quarter, but shareholders' equity increased due to capital raising. Bimini Capital Management's advisory service revenues increased by 8% over the first quarter, and further capital raising by Orchid could enhance these revenues.

Q: How did Bimini Capital Management's investment portfolio perform, particularly regarding Orchid Island shares? A: Dividend income from Orchid Island shares remained at $0.2 million, consistent with the first quarter. The investment portfolio, including Agency RMBS, generated net interest income of $0.3 million. However, market value changes in Orchid shares led to a loss of $0.3 million for the quarter.

Q: What are the expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy changes and their potential impact on Bimini Capital Management? A: If the Federal Reserve reduces interest rates as anticipated, it could enhance Bimini Capital Management's net interest margin. The current environment is favorable for both Bimini and Orchid Island, with supportive conditions for dividends and investment spreads.

