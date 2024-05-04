Bimini Capital Management Inc (BMNM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating ...

Net Income: $19.7 million for Q1 2024.

Shareholders' Equity: Increased from $469.9 million to $481.6 million.

Advisory Service Revenues: $2.9 million for Q1 2024, down 5% from Q4 2023.

Dividends: $0.2 million received in Q1 2024, unchanged from Q4 2023.

Unrealized Gain on Shares: $0.3 million recorded in Q1 2024.

Interest Revenue: $1.4 million generated from the investment portfolio in Q1 2024.

Interest Expense: $1.2 million on repurchase agreement borrowings in Q1 2024.

Net Interest Income: $0.2 million in Q1 2024.

Realized Yield on Portfolio: Increased to 6.15% in Q1 2024 from 6.08% in Q4 2023.

Average Borrowing Rate: Slightly increased to 5.63% in Q1 2024 from 5.60% in Q4 2023.

Unrealized Mark-to-Market Gains: $1.2 million from hedge positions in Q1 2024.

Unrealized Losses on RMBS Assets: $0.5 million in Q1 2024.

Positive Points

Orchid Island Capital reported a net income of $19.7 million for Q1 2024, indicating strong performance.

Shareholders' equity increased from $469.9 million to $481.6 million, showing growth in asset value.

Advisory Service revenues were approximately $2.9 million for the quarter, contributing positively to overall revenue.

The investment portfolio generated interest revenue of $1.4 million, with a net interest income of $0.2 million after expenses.

Hedge positions generated unrealized mark-to-market gains of $1.2 million, reflecting effective risk management strategies.

Negative Points

Advisory Service revenues decreased by approximately 5% from Q4 2023, indicating a potential slowdown in this income stream.

Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings was $1.2 million, which could impact profitability.

Unrealized losses on RMBS assets amounted to $0.5 million, suggesting some challenges in the mortgage-backed securities portfolio.

Economic and inflation conditions are preventing the anticipated easing of monetary policy, which could lead to prolonged higher interest rates affecting borrowing costs.

The company did not add to the MBS portfolio during Q1 2024, which might limit growth opportunities in the upcoming quarters.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What were the main economic and interest rate trends discussed in the earnings call? A: Robert Cauley, CEO, highlighted that despite expectations for easing monetary policy, the economy and inflation remain strong, pushing the timeline for easing further into the future. He noted that inflation, although lower than its peak in 2022, still exceeds the Fed's target.

Q: How did the Agency MBS securities perform in the first quarter of 2024? A: Robert Cauley mentioned that Agency MBS securities performed fairly well, maintaining a spread to comparable duration treasuries at the low end of the range since mid-2022.

Q: Can you provide details on Orchid Island Capital's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024? A: Orchid Island Capital reported a net income of $19.7 million, with shareholders' equity increasing from $469.9 million to $481.6 million. Advisory Service revenues were approximately $2.9 million, down about 5% from the previous quarter.

Q: What was the impact of market value changes on Bimini's operating results? A: The company recorded an unrealized gain on Orchid shares of $0.3 million during the first quarter, which did not impact cash flows but influenced operating results.

Q: What are the expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy based on current economic data? A: Robert Cauley stated that the incoming economic data does not justify any immediate loosening of the Fed's monetary policy. Market pricing suggests at most one cut in the Fed's overnight rate this year, indicating a stable interest rate environment.

Q: What are the potential risks and benefits for Bimini and Orchid Island in the current economic environment? A: A scenario causing longer maturity rates to increase could lead to elevated volatility and wider MBS spreads, posing risks. However, a deterioration in the economic outlook that prompts the Fed to lower rates could expand net interest margins, benefiting both Bimini and Orchid.

Q: Were there any questions from the participants during the Q&A session? A: No, there were no questions asked during the Q&A session.

Q: What closing remarks were made by Hunter Haas, CFO and CIO of Bimini? A: Hunter Haas thanked participants and invited anyone with further questions to contact the office directly.

