Royal Mail owner IDS accepts £3.5bn bid from West Ham co-owner Křetínský

Křetínský has agreed that Royal Mail will deliver first-class post six days a week for the next five years after the acquisition but there are no guarantees on what happens after that (AFP via Getty Images)

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services (IDS) will be taken over by Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský after agreeing a £3.5 billion deal.

The acquisition will take Royal Mail’s parent company off the London stock market 11 years after it was privatised. Křetínský has agreed that Royal Mail will deliver first-class post six days a week for the next five years after the acquisition but there are no guarantees on what happens after that.

West Ham part-owner Křetínský, via his EP Group business, first made an approach to buy IDS in April. Earlier this month, the IDS board had said they were “minded to” accept a bid at the price agreed today, 370p per share, if one came in.

Keith Williams, the chair of IDS, said: "IDS has the potential to become a leading international logistics player. Both the IDS Board and EP are acutely aware of their responsibilities to IDS and particularly to the unique heritage of Royal Mail and its obligations as the designated Universal Service Provider of postal services in the UK.

Because of the “critical functions” performed by Royal Mail, EP Group has agreed on certain undertakings with the UK Government, including that the business will remain the country’s Universal Service Provider for the next five years.

It will continue to deliver everywhere in the country for both its first and second-class services, and offer first-class post six days a week. However, there was no mention of guarantees beyond that, suggesting that second-class deliveries may be delivered less often. IDS had previously suggested a two or three-days-a-week second class service, alongside six days a week of first-class deliveries. That suggestion is still more regular than some of Ofcom’s proposals, which included cutting the number of delivery days to just three even for first-class post.

Křetínský said: “IDS, and Royal Mail in particular, form part of the national infrastructure of the countries they operate in. More than that, Royal Mail is part of the fabric of UK society and has been for hundreds of years. The EP group has the utmost respect for Royal Mail's history and tradition, and I know that owning this business will come with enormous responsibility - not just to the employees but to the citizens who rely on its services every day. The scale of the commitments we are offering to the company and the UK Government reflect how seriously we take this responsibility, to the benefit of IDS' employees, union representatives and all other stakeholders.

“The EP group is a patient, supportive investor with a long-term view and decades of experience in owning critical national infrastructure. We are committed investors in the UK and first became a shareholder in IDS four years ago, as we saw the potential for the business to become one of the largest postal logistics groups in Europe. But IDS' market is evolving quickly, and it must accelerate its transformation and investments into modernisation to keep up with the competition. We will support the business in the next critical phase of its transformation and beyond, providing our experience and financial resilience to support the management team. We look forward to working closely with all of IDS' stakeholders to deliver against its full potential.”

The deal is a bumper 73% premium on IDS’ closing share price before Křetínský’s first bid.