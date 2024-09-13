Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumping Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) And Buying Other AI Stocks

We recently published a list of Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling These 10 AI Stocks. Since Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks 1st on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the few billionaires who have been bullish on the AI megatrends right from the start. But that doesn’t mean he’d buy just anything AI the market is buying. After making huge profits from his bullish bet on Jensen Huang’s AI chips empire, he started cashing out of the company in the first quarter and by the end of the June quarter, his stake in the company was left at just over 200,000 shares.

Back in May, Druckenmiller explained why he’s selling the hottest AI stock, saying he’s had a “hell of a run” and he now “just needs a break.”

However, the billionaire said at the time that AI remains underhyped in the long term. Stanley Druckenmiller compared the internet revolution with the current AI boom, saying AI could “rhythm” with the internet and the real payoffs will come 4-5 years from now on. The Duquesne Capital founder, who closed his fund for outside investors and turned it into a family officer in 2011, said that the “incremental payoff” of AI investments is coming by the “day.”

During the second quarter, Druckenmiller shook up his portfolio to buy and sell several famous as well as under-the-radar AI stocks. In this article, we will take a look at some of those.

Is Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)?

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s Stake Value: $178,999,000 (-64% From the First Quarter)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said in a latest interview with CNBC that a broader rotation from AI infrastructure to AI software will begin in the later part of 2024 and he’s bullish on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) because of this.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares recently fell following its latest quarterly results which showed the company’s Cloud business growth was lower than expected. For the ongoing quarter, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) expects revenue in the range of $63.8B and $64.8B, compared to the $65.07B estimate. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure revenue is expected to grow by 28% and 29% year over year.

But what about AI? While Microsoft does not mention specific AI numbers, analysts believe Copilot is already playing a key role in growth at several segments of the company. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office’s commercial customer sales soared to $48 billion, significantly up from last year’s 10% growth, likely driven by Copilot Pro subscriptions. Office for individual users also saw a boost, with sales reaching $6.2 billion, a 4% increase compared to last year’s 2% growth, indicating accelerating growth from Copilot integration. Dynamics ERP and CRM software sales hit $6.3 billion, up 19%, surpassing last year’s 16% growth. This uptick is likely due to customers switching to Dynamics for the Copilot integration in the Dynamics Contact Center platform, which provides automated customer service chatbots and significant cost reductions. Bing sales jumped 3% year over year as more users switched to the search engine from Google Search, thanks to AI features.

While Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) expenses are expected to remain elevated, its investments are working and would bear fruit in the long term. The stock is down about 11% over the past month. It trades 26x next fiscal year’s earnings. MSFT could be an attractive buy on the dip for long-term investors.

Baron Opportunity Fund stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the world’s largest software and cloud computing company. Microsoft was traditionally known for its Windows and Office products, but over the last five years it has built a $135 billion run-rate cloud business, including its Azure cloud infrastructure service and its Office 365 and Dynamics 365 cloud-delivered applications. The stock contributed to performance because of continued strong operating results and investor enthusiasm regarding Microsoft’s leadership across the secular megatrends of AI and cloud computing. Recent business momentum continued to show evidence of the strength and attractiveness of Microsoft’s product portfolio among its customer set: (1) Azure OpenAI – its suite of AI services – is now used by 65% of the Fortune 100 and contributed 7% of Azure revenue (an annualized run rate of $5.2 billion); (2) GitHub Copilot – its AI code writing service – is bending the productivity curve for developers (reports of 40%- plus improvements in developer efficiency) and now has 1.8 million paid subscribers, with growth accelerating to over 35% quarter-over-quarter; and (3) Copilot Studio – its AI application service that makes it easier for anyone to build an application, automate a workflow, or create a Copilot using natural language. 30,000 organizations across every industry have used Copilot Studio to customize Copilot for Microsoft 365 or build their own, up 175% quarter-over-quarter. In the March quarter, Microsoft again reported better-than-expected financial results, highlighted by Microsoft Cloud growing 23% year-over-year, with the fastest commercial bookings in six quarters, and Azure accelerating to 31% constant currency growth, up from 28% in the previous quarter. June quarter guidance came in-line with consensus, but the company provided higher guidance for the most important segment, Intelligent Cloud, on the back of continued strong trends across Azure and Azure OpenAI. We remain confident that Microsoft is one of the best-positioned companies across the overlapping software, cloud computing, and AI landscapes.”

Overall, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) ranks 1st on Insider Monkey's list titled Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling These 10 AI Stocks.

