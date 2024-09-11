Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Betting On Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) And These AI Stocks

We recently published a list of Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling These 10 AI Stocks. Since Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) ranks 10th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the few billionaires who have been bullish on the AI megatrends right from the start. But that doesn’t mean he’d buy just anything AI the market is buying. After making huge profits from his bullish bet on Jensen Huang’s AI chips empire, he started cashing out of the company in the first quarter and by the end of the June quarter, his stake in the company was left at just over 200,000 shares.

Back in May, Druckenmiller explained why he’s selling the hottest AI stock, saying he’s had a “hell of a run” and he now “just needs a break.”

However, the billionaire said at the time that AI remains underhyped in the long term. Stanley Druckenmiller compared the internet revolution with the current AI boom, saying AI could “rhythm” with the internet and the real payoffs will come 4-5 years from now on. The Duquesne Capital founder, who closed his fund for outside investors and turned it into a family officer in 2011, said that the “incremental payoff” of AI investments is coming by the “day.”

During the second quarter, Druckenmiller shook up his portfolio to buy and sell several famous as well as under-the-radar AI stocks. In this article, we will take a look at some of those.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller’s Stake Value: $19,503,000 (No Change in Stake From the First Quarter)

Palantir Technologies’ Inc (NYSE:PLTR) stunning growth posted in the second-quarter results and long-term trends show it’s a promising AI software stock. During the June quarter, overall revenue rose 27% year over year while US commercial revenue grew by a whopping 55%.

Story continues

What makes Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) one of the top AI stocks? Its technologies are actually solving the problems of businesses. Palantir’s data technology Ontology is solving the famous hallucination problem for AI systems, thanks to the company’s years of experience with military and defense systems. Earlier this year at an event with customers, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shared some specifics on how its customers are being able to reduce costs and increase profits due to its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) that was launched about a year ago.

Airbus accelerated A350 production by 33%, BP reduced costs per barrel by 60%, and Jacobs Connect cut power usage by 30%. Panasonic decreased waste by 12%, ESI Group sped up ERP harmonization by 70%, and PG&E reduced transformer ignitions by 65%. Eaton boosted productivity by 25%, while Tyson Foods achieved $200 million in cost savings.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“The top contributor to return for the quarter was Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR). Sentiment improved on Palantir after it reported stronger than expected commercial customer revenue and free cash flow. U.S. commercial growth was especially encouraging, as U.S. commercial revenue was up by a large percentage year over year for the fourth quarter and U.S. commercial customer count grew nearly as much. We expect Palantir to become one of the premier artificial intelligence (AI) software providers, built on its Foundry and AIP platforms.”

Overall, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) ranks 10th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Buying and Selling These 10 AI Stocks. While we acknowledge the potential of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than PLTR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion “Opportunity” for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.