Billionaire Marc Lasry claims in a new lawsuit that a former employee is trying to extort him for $50 million. Here are the most eye-catching excerpts.

Avenue Capital founder Marc Lasry is suing his former employee Gina Strum in New York state court.

The lawsuit alleges that Strum was demanding $50 million from Lasry or she threatened to make things "really, really, ugly."

Strum's lawyer calls the lawsuit 'blatantly fabricated and retaliatory.'

Billionaire Avenue Capital founder Marc Lasry typically spends this part of the year focused on his firm's annual investor conference, which will be held Thursday.

But this year, Lasry's attention has been partially consumed by a long-simmering dispute between his firm and a former employee, which has become public courtesy of a lawsuit Lasry, his firm, and his sister and cofounder Sonia Gardner filed Friday in New York state court.

In the suit, Lasry, the former owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and a longtime Democratic megadonor, alleges that his former employee, Gina Strum, was trying to extort him for $50 million. Strum, who has previously received a severance package from the firm as well as a $750,000 consulting contract, promised to make things "really, really, ugly" for Lasry and Avenue if she didn't receive the eight-figure payout.

Avenue said in the lawsuit that Strum, who worked for Avenue from 2009 to 2013, threatened to sue Lasry, spread false rumors about Lasry's sister's health to third-party consultants with connections to Avenue, and admitted to being "crazy" with her communications to the billionaire.

"Ms. Strum, a former Avenue employee who departed the firm in 2013, has repeatedly threatened to smear the reputations of Mr. Lasry, Avenue, and Ms. Gardner, with the stated and malicious intent to destroy their business. This lawsuit aims to bring that to an end," a statement from an Avenue spokesperson reads.

Strum's attorney, Daniel Kaiser, told Bloomberg that the lawsuit is "blatantly fabricated and retaliatory, a continuation of his attempt to control and harass Ms. Strum." Kaiser and Strum did not immediately return requests for comment.

Business Insider reviewed the 22-page filing and identified the most dramatic allegations:

1. Strum's messages to Lasry over the years "often inappropriately veered towards the personal, obsessive, and simply inappropriate," according to the lawsuit.

Lasry's suit states that Strum sent a selfie after a haircut wearing a "tight, low-cut tank top" and pictures of her chest in a tight shirt as she modeled new necklaces she bought for an upcoming party. The suit states that Lasry rebuffed Strum's advances, but that did not stop the flow of texts.

