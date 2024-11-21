Indian tycoon Adani's US indictment rattles stocks, Kenya spikes airport deal

By Dharamraj Dhutia

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted for fraud by U.S. prosecutors and arrest warrants issued for him and his nephew for their alleged roles in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian officials to secure power-supply deals.

The crisis is the second in two years to hit the ports-to-power conglomerate founded by Adani, 62, one of the world's richest people. The fallout was felt immediately, as billions of dollars were wiped off the market value of Adani Group companies and Kenya's president canceled a massive airport project with the group.

Adani Group said in a statement that the allegations made by the U.S. Department of Justice and by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a parallel civil case were "baseless and denied," adding that it would seek "all possible legal recourse."

U.S. authorities said on Wednesday that eight people, including Adani and his nephew Sagar, agreed to pay about $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to obtain contracts expected to yield $2 billion of profit over 20 years, and to develop India's largest solar power plant project.

It is unclear whether Gautam or Sagar Adani will appear in court, as they could try to get the indictment dismissed without appearing in the United States. Gautam Adani's whereabouts are unclear, and none of the defendants are in custody, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said.

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Thursday he ordered the cancellation of a procurement process that was expected to hand control of the country's main airport to Adani Group in a deal worth nearly $2 billion.

Following the news, Adani Green Energy, the company at the center of the case, canceled a scheduled $600 million U.S. bond sale.

SOLAR POWER PLANT

U.S. authorities said the Adanis and Adani Green Energy's former CEO Vneet Jaain had raised more than $3 billion in loans and bonds by hiding their corruption from lenders and investors.

U.S. law bars foreign companies who raise money from U.S. investors from paying bribes overseas to win business. It is also against U.S. law to raise money from investors on the basis of false statements.

According to prosecutors, Adani Green Energy raised money from U.S. investors and submitted financial documents falsely stating that it had not paid any government officials to secure an improper advantage.

Gautam Adani is worth $69.8 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him India's second-richest person after Mukesh Ambani.

