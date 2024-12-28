Billionaire David Tepper’s Long-Term Stock Pick: Why MPLX LP (MPLX) Stands Out

We recently compiled a list of the Billionaire David Tepper's 10 Long-Term Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) stands against the other long-term stock picks of Billionaire David Tepper.

David Tepper ’s Appaloosa Management is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that was co-founded by billionaire Carolina Panthers owner Tepper in 1993. The fund was initially launched with a focus on distressed debt, which Tepper had years of experience in following a seven-year run as a credit analyst and head trader at Goldman Sachs.

Appaloosa quickly built a name for itself on the backs of those distressed equities and Tepper’s aggressive investment style, returning 57% within its first six months of operation and has delivered impressive compound returns of greater than 25% since inception. It was managing $800 million in assets within five years of launching, which has since grown to $16.8 billion as of late 2023.

That figure would be much greater if not for the fact that Tepper began transitioning his fund into a family office in 2019, beginning the process of returning money to outside investors. By 2022, nearly 90% of Appaloosa’s assets were owned by either Tepper, his family, or Appaloosa employees.

Appaloosa’s 13F portfolio contained just 38 long positions heading into the final quarter of 2024, and was valued at $6.73 billion, up from $6.18 billion at the end of June. The fund added four new positions to its portfolio during Q3, while unloading three former holdings.

Tech stocks held a dominant position in the fund’s portfolio for the third straight quarter, accounting for 38.5% of its value. The fund also had significant exposure to both communications and consumer discretionary stocks, at 24.6% and 23.1% respectively.

Appaloosa’s exposure to various sectors was markedly different just five quarters earlier, when tech stocks accounted for just 7.1% of its 13F portfolio, while energy and utilities stocks came in at 15% and 21.7% respectively. The fund also had much greater exposure to healthcare stocks at that time, which accounted for 9.2% of its portfolio value, compared to just 2.4% at the end of September 2024.

Of particular note is not just the sector allocations of Tepper’s fund, but also where those stocks originate from. Appaloosa’s top two stock picks are both Chinese stocks, as are 4 of its top 12 equity holdings. The fund has also built a stake in a major Chinese large-cap ETF. The bulk of those China-based additions to Appaloosa’s portfolio have come within the past five quarters, just ahead of major stimulus initiatives and economic policy shifts by the Chinese government that have helped spur in a rebound in the world’s second-largest economy.

