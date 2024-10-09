Billington Holdings PLC (LSE:BILN) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Highlights: Record Net Asset Value ...

Revenue: GBP57.9 million for the 2024 interim period.

Profit Before Tax (PBT): GBP4.6 million.

Operating Profit Margin: 7.3%, consistent with 2023.

Net Asset Value: GBP51.8 million, a record high.

Cash Balance: GBP21.9 million as of June 2024.

Dividend: 33p per share paid in July, split into 20p ordinary and 13p exceptional.

Projected Profit Before Tax for Full Year: GBP9.25 million.

Capital Expenditure for 2024: Expected between GBP3.5 million to GBP4 million.

Order Book: Record level as of June 2024, with significant contracts for 2025.

Release Date: September 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Billington Holdings PLC (LSE:BILN) reported a strong turnover of GBP57.9 million and a profit before tax of GBP4.6 million, maintaining a consistent operating profit margin of 7.3% despite subdued trading conditions.

The company has a robust order book extending into 2025 and 2026, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Strategic investments in new technology, such as a high-tech laser fittings machine and a coke drill line, are expected to enhance operational efficiency and capacity.

The expansion of the Tubecon brand and the acquisition of skilled staff from SH Structures are set to enhance the company's offerings, particularly in bridge structures.

Billington Holdings PLC (LSE:BILN) maintains a strong cash position with GBP21.9 million, providing flexibility for strategic growth and acquisitions.

Negative Points

The construction industry remains challenging with macroeconomic uncertainties and suppressed demand, impacting overall market conditions.

Credit insurance limits have been reduced due to high-profile company failures, increasing financial risk exposure.

The company faces a competitive market environment, with predictions of a 4.9% contraction in steel demand during 2024.

Despite a strong order book, the company has guided towards slightly lower EPS forecasts for 2025, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profit growth.

Integration of SH Structures has faced challenges due to stagnated projects, requiring strategic support to realize its full potential.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: What sectors provide the best opportunities for growth and expansion moving forward? A: Mark Smith, CEO, highlighted the energy sector as a strong market due to the government's aim to be a net exporter of energy. The company has a solid reputation in this sector and is currently tendering several projects. Other promising sectors include high-tech manufacturing, defense, and the film industry, with significant projects underway with partners like Warner Brothers.

Q: What gives you confidence in achieving strong forecasts in a contracting market? A: Mark Smith, CEO, stated that the company secured work early in 2024 to ensure future stability. The group companies are highly regarded, and their facilities are utilized by both internal and external clients, providing a competitive edge.

Q: How is the integration of SH Structures progressing, and what pipeline was inherited at acquisition? A: Mark Smith, CEO, explained that SH Structures brought significant opportunities, although some projects were delayed due to government changes. The integration has allowed for price efficiencies, and recent contract wins indicate a positive trajectory for the Tubecon brand.

Q: How much of the next 12 months' sales is covered by the current order book? A: Trevor Taylor, CFO, mentioned that 60% to 70% of the next 12 months' sales are covered by the current order book, which is unprecedented for the business and provides a strong position moving forward.

Q: Are current incremental investments delivering similar returns on capital employed as historically? A: Trevor Taylor, CFO, confirmed that despite a decline in return on capital employed due to property revaluation, the current investments are projected to deliver consistent returns, maintaining historical levels.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

