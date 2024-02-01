BILL Holdings (BILL) Fell on Lowered Guidance

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. After underwhelming results in Q3, mid-cap stocks made impressive gains in Q4. Mid-cap stocks had a positive year, with every sector performing well. The Russell Midcap Growth Index (up 25.86%) outperformed the Russell Midcap Value Index (up 12.66%) by a significant margin. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) provides cloud-based software solutions to simplify, digitize, and automate complex back-office financial operations. On January 31, 2024, BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) stock closed at $78.05 per share. One-month return of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was 5.36%, and its shares lost 39.45% of their value over the last 52 weeks. BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has a market capitalization of $8.332 billion.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) offers cloud-based applications that simplify, digitize and automate back-office financial processes for small- and mid-sized businesses. The company reported strong results for the quarter, but it lowered guidance significantly due to macroeconomic pressures. The company’s near-term fundamentals have been impacted by recent customer behavior that involves fewer and smaller transactions, and lower-cost transaction types, in efforts to reduce their expenses. We believe that this company offers a strong product in a large market, and we expect that its fundamentals and investor sentiment will improve as the economic backdrop improves."

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 54 hedge fund portfolios held BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) at the end of third quarter which was 54 in the previous quarter.

