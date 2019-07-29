Biggest NFL Contracts Heading Into the Season

Another NFL season is fast approaching, and some of the world’s biggest, strongest athletes are getting themselves into shape. But, they’re definitely not doing it for free. The best NFL players earn at least eight-figure salaries, and about a dozen have contracts that pay them an average of more than $20 million a year. Now, their teams just have to hope the players perform to their salary level.

So, here’s a look at the 25 players who are playing on the NFL’s biggest contracts heading into the 2019 season.

C.J. Mosley: $85M for 5 Years





Guaranteed Money: $43 million

Free Agent: 2024

The Baltimore Ravens long have had a reputation for fielding a hard-hitting, fearsome defense, making them the envy of the NFL. Seeking to build a Ravens-style defense, the New York Jets spent lavishly to lock up inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who recorded at least 105 tackles in four of his five seasons in the NFL, in free agency.

Olivier Vernon: $85M for 5 Years





Guaranteed Money: $40.5 million

Free Agent: 2021

The Cleveland Browns, with their long rebuilding project nearing an end, acquired outside linebacker Olivier Vernon in a trade with the New York Giants in March. The trade could prove a win-win for both sides. The Giants acquired a much-needed offensive lineman, Kevin Zeitler, while the Browns will pair Vernon with young star Myles Garrett.

Dee Ford: $85.5M for 5 Years





Guaranteed Money: $19.8 million

Free Agent: 2024

A good pass rusher is essential in the NFL, so the San Francisco 49ers sent a 2020 second-round draft pick to Kansas City for Dee Ford, who racked up 13 sacks and 29 quarterback hits last season. His big payday came just a year after injuries limited Ford to just six games during the 2017 season.





Nick Foles: $88M for 4 Years





Guaranteed Money: $45.1 million

Free Agent: 2023

Even just a few years ago, the idea of signing Nick Foles to a four-year deal that guarantees him $45 million would have been laughable. Prior to 2017, he largely was considered a journeyman quarterback who could be a capable backup but not one to carry a team. But, one injury to Carson Wentz — and the small matter of that 2018 Super Bowl ring Foles earned as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles — secured Foles a big deal to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Odell Beckham Jr.: $90M for 5 Years





Guaranteed Money: $41 million

Free Agent: 2024

Odell Beckham Jr. will be the top receiving threat for the, ahem, Cleveland Browns in 2019. The Browns are hoping OBJ, acquired in the offseason from the New York Giants, brings his career average of 14 yards per catch with him to the shores of Lake Erie.

Trey Flowers: $90M for 5 Years





Guaranteed Money: $40 million

Free Agent: 2024

Defensive end Trey Flowers and wide receiver Danny Amendola are former New England Patriots who signed deals with the Detroit Lions this offseason — not a coincidence given that Lions head coach Matt Patricia came from the New England organization.

Alex Smith: $94M for 4 Years





Guaranteed Money: $55 million

Free Agent: 2023

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will be earning his money from the sidelines this season. Recovery from a devastating compound leg fracture suffered last November and subsequent infection is expected to keep him out of action the entire season.

Andy Dalton: $96M for 6 Years





Guaranteed Money: $17 million

Free Agent: 2021

Some Cincinnati Bengals fans might be fed up with quarterback Andy Dalton over his lack of postseason success — he’s 0-4 in the playoffs — but he’s been remarkably consistent over his eight seasons in Cincinnati. As long as he stays healthy, he’ll surpass 30,000 career passing yards this season.

Tyron Smith: $97.6M for 8 Years





Guaranteed Money: $22.1 million

Free Agent: 2024

A left tackle is essential to protecting the quarterback from getting hit from behind — a play that often results in injuries and/or turnovers. As such, the nearly $100 million the Dallas Cowboys plan to pay Tyron Smith over his eight-year deal makes a lot of sense to keep star quarterback Dak Prescott safe from big sacks.

J.J. Watt: $100M for 6 Years

Guaranteed Money: $30.8 million

Free Agent: 2022

Defensive end J.J. Watt was back for a full season with the Houston Texans in 2018 after missing most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons to injury. He racked up 16 sacks, forced seven fumbles and was named first-team All-Pro for the fifth time in 2018.

Fletcher Cox: $102.6M for 6 Years





Guaranteed Money: $36.3 million

Free Agent: 2023

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has a reputation as an absolute beast up the middle on the Philadelphia Eagles defense. The Eagles got 5.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits from him during 2017 — a season they capped off with a Super Bowl win. But last season, his 10.5 sacks and 34 quarterback hits represented a really astonishing total for an interior lineman.

