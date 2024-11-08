GuruFocus.com

BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

  • Total Revenue: Just under $84 million, up 7% year-over-year.

  • Subscription Revenue: Approximately $63 million, up 7% year-over-year.

  • Partner and Services Revenue: Just under $21 million, up 8% year-over-year.

  • Americas Revenue Growth: 6% year-over-year.

  • EMEA Revenue Growth: 12% year-over-year.

  • APAC Revenue Growth: 9% year-over-year.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income: Just over $4 million, compared to a loss of $1 million in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Improved by 700 basis points to positive 5% from negative 2% in Q3 2023.

  • Operating Cash Flow: Just under $14 million for the 9 months ended September 30, 2024, a $51 million improvement year-over-year.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Approximately $348 million, up 5% year-over-year.

  • Enterprise Account ARR: Approximately $257 million, up 7% year-over-year.

  • Average Revenue per Enterprise Account: $43,600, up 8% year-over-year.

  • Q4 Revenue Guidance: $85.8 million to $87.8 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2% to 4%.

  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $331.7 million to $333.7 million, representing growth of approximately 7% to 8%.

  • Q4 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance: $4.4 million to $6.4 million.

  • Full Year 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance: $13.8 million to $15.8 million.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) reported a 7% year-over-year increase in total revenue for Q3 2024, reaching just under $84 million.

  • The company achieved a significant improvement in non-GAAP operating income, reporting over $4 million compared to a loss of $1 million in the same period last year.

  • BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) is focusing on efficient revenue growth by reallocating resources towards higher-performing areas and nearly doubling its quota-carrying sales capacity in 2025.

  • The company is making strategic investments to advance AI capabilities across its product suite, aiming to enhance revenue generation, operational agility, and cost savings for clients.

  • BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) is streamlining its brand architecture to integrate capabilities of its flagship platform with Feedonomics and Make Swift, providing a more comprehensive solution to customers.

Negative Points

  • Operational performance has fallen short of expectations, prompting the need for significant structural changes to align with growth goals.

  • The company reported a decline in the number of enterprise accounts for three consecutive quarters, with the latest quarter showing a more material drop.

  • BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) is facing challenges in pipeline growth, particularly in the B2B sector, which has not met expectations by this point in the year.

  • The company anticipates additional restructuring costs in 2025, potentially amounting to $3 million to $5 million, related to non-headcount impacts.

  • Despite revenue growth, the company is not satisfied with its current ARR growth, which is lagging behind revenue growth, indicating a need for improvement in driving efficient growth.

