Big Tech's AI bets are driving a nuclear renaissance. Not everyone is buying the hype.

The generative AI boom has made nuclear power a major new obsession for Big Tech. Some industry watchers aren't fully convinced that it should be — or that nuclear startups will be able to capitalize on the hype.

This year, companies at the forefront of AI development have been in a frenzy over nuclear power as they've searched for clean sources of electricity to run the energy-hungry data centers being built to serve their prized AI models.

Microsoft made a stunning move in September when it struck a 20-year power-purchase agreement with Constellation Energy to awaken one of two dormant nuclear plants on Three Mile Island — the site of one of the most high-profile nuclear accidents in US history.

In October, Amazon took a stake in X-energy, a developer of small modular reactors, or SMRs, which promise greater efficiency than large nuclear reactors. That same month, Google announced a clean-energy agreement with Kairos Power, a company developing SMRs.

These deals have emerged at speed for a simple reason: An arms race in the tech sector between companies vying for control of the most powerful AI models is set to drive data-center power demand through the roof, with Goldman Sachs estimating a 160% jump by 2030.

However, while Big Tech's ambitions to build the world's most potent AI models have invigorated their interest in nuclear power, investors, energy experts, and analysts are feeling split about whether it will help startups scale at pace and deliver fruitful returns.

Why nuclear might not be a quick-fix solution

Skeptics say nuclear reactors won't come online quickly enough or at the scale needed to meet the demands of energy-hungry data centers.

Jill McArdle, a campaigner at the European nonprofit Beyond Fossil Fuels, told Business Insider that nuclear power is "completely off topic" as a current solution for powering data centers, particularly if tech companies are serious about the looming deadlines they've set to meet emissions targets.

Google aims to achieve net-zero emissions across all of its operations by 2030. Microsoft, meanwhile, has committed to being carbon-negative by 2030. "What we are talking about, especially now, is the next five years of how are we going to power this massive boom in data centers," McArdle said.

