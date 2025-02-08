Big Tech set to invest $325 billion this year as hefty AI bills come under scrutiny

Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) are expecting to spend a cumulative $325 billion in capital expenditures and investments in 2025 driven by a continued commitment to building out artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Taken together, this marks a 46% increase from the roughly $223 billion those companies reported spending in 2024.

Tech giants contend all this spending will pay off in the long run. Investors haven't been so sure of late.

Uncertainty surrounding the timeline for the payoff — along with ongoing debates about whether such high levels of spending are truly justified — has fueled concerns during recent earnings periods.

And the companies’ higher-than-expected investments for the upcoming year come just as investors are scrutinizing Big Tech’s hefty artificial intelligence spending.

Case in point: DeepSeek.

The Chinese startup rattled markets last week after it debuted open-source AI models competitive with OpenAI’s for a fraction of the price. Tech stocks sold off across the board as the model cast doubt on the rationale behind tech giants’ mammoth spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

But the DeepSeek surprise didn't seem to impact tech companies' big spending plans.

Amazon is by far the biggest spender on capital investments of the group, with its $78 billion for 2024 far eclipsing Microsoft's $56 billion and Alphabet's $53 billion.

Looking ahead, Amazon said in a post-earnings call Thursday evening that its spending of $26.3 billion in its most recent quarter is "reasonably representative" of its 2025 investment plans, suggesting investments will total roughly $105 billion this year.

"The vast majority of that capex spend is on AI for AWS [Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud division]," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said. "AI represents, for sure, the biggest opportunity since cloud and probably the biggest technology shift and opportunity in business since the internet."

Amazon shares fell just over 4% Friday.

Late last month, Meta confirmed that it would spend $60 billion-$65 billion in 2025, a massive bump from its prior guidance to investors of $38 billion-$40 billion in investment for the year.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would ultimately spend “hundreds of billions of dollars” to “invest in AI infrastructure over the long term.” That includes investments in building massive data centers, such as the construction of a new facility in Louisiana nearly the size of Manhattan.

Google said on Tuesday that it expects to spend $75 billion this year, about 30% higher than Wall Street expected, per LSEG data. Shares of Alphabet dropped 7% Wednesday following the announcement.