Big Lots is on verge of bankruptcy, closing stores nationwide. What about the MS Coast?

Up to 40 Big Lots locations across the country are set to close sometimes this year as the national discount retailer inches closer to bankruptcy.

Filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission show that between 35 and 40 stores will be closing and three stores will be opening later this year. Between the start of 2023 to 2024, 33 stores have been closed.

Declining sales, inflation and less spending are cited by the company as reasons for the economic challenges faced by the company.

It’s been a tough year for other retailers, too. Big Lots is on the cusp of joining Red Lobster, rue21 and Express as recognized brand names filing for bankruptcy, according to the Nasdaq.

MS Coast locations

It does not appear any Big Lots locations will be closing in the Magnolia State.

Staff at the Gulfport and D’Iberville stores believe, to the best of their knowledge, that all stores on the Mississippi Coast will be staying open. Additionally, Big Lots’ website suggests all Mississippi stores will remain open.

Stores that appear to be closing feature website banners announcing imminent closure. They also announce discounts up to 20% off.

In total, there are 12 locations in Mississippi: