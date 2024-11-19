Big Lots Senior Discount: How Retirees Can Take Advantage and Save On Holiday Shopping

Paul Weaver / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Big Lots offers plenty of opportunities for saving. Thanks to its closeout and overstock model, the retailer is able to provide shoppers with extreme discounts on an ever-changing supply of products ranging from furniture items to pantry essentials.

Although Big Lots does not offer a dedicated discount for seniors, there are several ways for retirees to save extra when shopping online or at one of Big Lots’ over 1,000 retail stores. Here’s a closer look at the discounts available to seniors that can help them save big when shopping during the holidays or any other time throughout the year.

Big Lots’ Veteran Discount

Retirees who are also military veterans can get significant savings with Big Lots’ military discount. Big Lots offers a 10% discount to all active military, veterans or military family members. The discount is only available in stores, and you must provide a valid military or veteran ID to be eligible. You also need to be enrolled in the Big Rewards program, Big Lots’ free-to-join shopper loyalty program.

Veterans can enjoy the 10% discount every day of the week, and it’s applicable to almost all purchases. The only exceptions are shipping charges, delivery charges, Allstate warranty coverage, previous transactions, existing price holds or deposits.

Big Lots’ Big Rewards Program

Retirees who are not veterans can still take advantage of the Big Rewards shopper loyalty program. It’s free to join and comes with a slew of money-saving benefits:

15% off when you sign up

$5 off a $15 purchase or $15 off a $75 purchase after every three purchases

$10 reward for every $200 spent on furniture in one week

Exclusive coupons

Free items on weekends

Annual birthday surprise

You can sign up for the program in-store with any sales associate or online at biglots.com/rewards. All you need to sign up online are your name, email address, ZIP code and phone number.

Big Lots allows you to apply the rewards you earn to pretty much every purchase. According to the official site, you can “redeem Rewards coupons on most items — regular price, sale and clearance — in stores or on BigLots.com. Exclusions are minimal and typically involve rentals, deposits, charitable donations, milk, dairy products, eggs, gift cards, tax-exempt products, existing price holds, special orders or completed Lease transactions.”