Big Lots plans to close all stores: See full list of locations around the US

America is preparing to say goodbye to another big name retail chain.

Big Lots is planning to shutter all of its locations following months of store closures and a September filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The retail chain is launching "going out of business" sales to "protect the value of its estate," a Thursday press release stated. The company did not offer a timeline for how long the sales will last but promised to serve customers in-store and online.

CEO Bruce Thorn said the closures could be reversed if a company sale is completed. More than 400 stores have already shuttered this year.

"We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale. While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process," Thorn said in the release.

A Big Lots in San Angelo, Texas on Dec. 20, 2024.

Big Lots stores closing

Search the database below to find the list of Big Lots store locations in your city or state, according to the company's website. All locations are set to have "going out of business" sales in the coming days.

Bankruptcy and store closures at Big Lots

Back in September, Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after announcing plans to close 340 stores across the United States.

The company said at the time that the closures were part of a sale agreement with an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP, according to a news release. Hope was on the horizon for the company as it announced the approval to sell most of its assets and business operations to Nexus.

That hope was dashed by December, however, when the sale failed to go through.

Founded in 1967, Big Lots began in Columbus, Ohio selling a variety of retail products from furniture and electronics to toys and home décor.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big Lots plans to close all stores: See full list of locations