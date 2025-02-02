Big ambition, big competition: U.S. fast food chains flock to crowded Canadian market

TORONTO — Competition has loomed over Jersey Mike’s push into Canada from the start.

The U.S. sandwich chain revealed its Canadian ambitions just over a year ago on the same day as rival Jimmy John’s. And when Jersey Mike's opened its first Toronto store in Union Station, fellow American fast-food brand Shake Shack had already set up shop a few doors down.

Ken Otto, chief executive of the Redberry Restaurants franchisee firm that brought Jersey Mike's to Canada, chalks up the rivals' similarly timed arrivals to coincidence and maintains it "didn't take any wind out of our sails."

"There's lots of room for many players in Canada," he said in an interview.

That theory is about to be tested as several U.S. companies and a few from farther afield, including Chinese crispy burgers brand Bingz and Japanese coffee chain % Arabica, expand within the Canadian market.

Jersey Mike's has promised to open 300 Canadian restaurants by 2034, while Jimmy John's will add 27 by the end of 2026. Shake Shack has 35 on the way by 2035, by which time U.S.-based Italian restaurant Fazoli’s hopes 25 will be in operation.

Food marketing experts say U.S. interest in Canada likely stems from their proximity and similar tastes, but none of that will matter if brands — new and old -- can't navigate the competition and delight diners.

"If we have 20 new restaurants open up, it doesn't mean (customers) can eat 20 times more or spend 20 times more on food," said David Pullara, a marketing instructor at York University, who has worked for Starbucks and KFC-operator Yum Brands.

"We only have so much money to spend on fast food and on food in general, and so I do think it's a zero-sum game."

To win at that game, entrants expanding here not only have to make noise as they enter a country, but also deliver the same experience customers had when visiting in the U.S. or elsewhere, he said.

That means ensuring star menu items make their way across the border, prices aren't exorbitantly higher, locations are easy to find and Canadians are aware the company is around.

Brands that head north need only look to Massachusetts-based café chain Dunkin' to see what can go wrong. While the company once had hundreds of Canadian locations, it departed in 2018, after Quebec franchisees successfully sued the company for not sufficiently promoting the brand.

Redberry Restaurants, which runs more than 220 Burger King locations and 32 Taco Bell stores, is confident Jersey Mike's won't have trouble breaking through because of its attention to detail.

