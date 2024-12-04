Biden sanctions Chinese tech company with links to £1bn British microchip champion

In This Article:
President Joe Biden has blacklisted a Beijing technology investor with ties to one of Britain’s biggest microchip businesses.
American officials on Monday sanctioned Wise Road Capital, a Chinese technology investor, which has a joint venture with Alphawave – a £1bn UK-listed semiconductor business.
In an update to the US government’s “entity list”, a blacklist of Chinese businesses, officials said Wise Road represented a national security risk.
The document alleged the firm was engaged in “aiding” Beijing’s efforts to acquire “sensitive semiconductor manufacturing capability critical to the defence industrial bases of the United States”.
Alphawave has long-standing ties to Wise Road. The Chinese company was an investor in Alphawave’s 2021 initial public offering, one of the biggest UK technology listings that year, and the two businesses also have a joint venture in China called WiseWave.
In its most recent annual report, Alphawave said the joint venture was “an important element of our strategy to monetise our IP [intellectual property] in China”. Alphawave, an Anglo-Canadian company, has invested more than $46m (£36.3) in the Chinese business and the venture has contributed tens of millions of pounds in revenues to its parent company.
Alphawave has a 35pc stake in the Chinese venture, although it has previously said it plans to sell its holding. A spokesman downplayed the impact of the sanctions on the sale process.
An Alphawave spokesman said: “The addition of Wise Road Capital to the entity list would have no impact on our ability to sell our stake in WiseWave to Wise Road Capital (or to any other purchaser, for that matter).
“The significance of a company being named on the entity list is that items covered by the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) may not be exported to that company. Financial transactions, including the sale of stock, are not covered by the EAR.”
Accused of undermining US security
Alphawave designs semiconductor “chiplets” aimed at boosting speeds for data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers. Its ties to Wise Road, which is controlled by secretive Chinese billionaire Brighten Li, have drawn scrutiny in the past.
Marco Rubio, the Republican senator who has been picked to serve as Secretary of State under Donald Trump, claimed in 2022 that Wise Road represented a national security risk after Alphawave was granted permission to buy a US technology company.
Alphawave has more recently made a “deliberate decision to de-prioritise growth” in China, according to its most recent annual report. While its Chinese business brought in $190m during 2023, that figure had fallen to just $18.1m in the first six months of 2024.
In its latest annual report, Alphawave admitted WiseWave could be exposed to US regulatory risks. It said: “The group and WiseWave may also face regulatory risk in terms of transfer of technology into China.”
The US Department of Commerce blacklisted a total of 140 businesses in the latest round of semiconductor sanctions. It has accused them of undermining US security or serving as a front for China’s military ambitions.
Among the companies added to the list are Wingtech, a Chinese technology business that owns Dutch microchip giant Nexperia.
Nexperia was previously forced to sell a plant in Newport, Wales, over concerns about its Chinese business ties, although it still operates a chip factory in Manchester. Nexperia said it would comply with all sanctions on its parent company and that the latest rules did not impact its business.
The Biden White House has gradually tightened chip sanctions on China, aiming to cut Beijing off from high-tech AI chips and technology that could be put to military use. The measures have forced Western chip companies to cut ties with major customers in China or block them from using their most advanced technology.
David Harold, a semiconductor analyst at Jon Peddie Research, said: “Unquestionably there has been a chilling effect on UK engagement in China. Things have crawled to such a slow pace that deals, even when legitimate, often fall through. Overall there is a feeling that everyone has to be very careful.”
Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary, said the latest restrictions were “the strongest controls ever enacted by the US to degrade the People’s Republic of China’s ability to make the most advanced chips that they’re using in their military mobilisation”.
In response to the measures, China said it would ban shipments of key minerals to the US, such as gallium, germanium and antimony, used for the manufacture of batteries and semiconductors.
Wise Road was contacted for comment.