Biden blocks takeover of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel

By David Shepardson, Tim Kelly, Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON/TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden officially blocked Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel on Friday, citing national security concerns, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the contentious plan after a year of review.

Nippon paid a hefty premium to clinch the deal and made several concessions, including a last-ditch gambit to give the U.S. government veto power over changes to output, but to no avail. In a statement, Nippon and U.S. Steel blasted Biden's decision, calling it a "clear violation of due process" and a political move, and saying they would "take all appropriate action" to protect their legal rights.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel had warned that thousands of jobs would be at risk without the deal. But the United Steelworkers union, which opposed the merger from the outset, praised Biden's decision, with USW President David McCall saying the union has "no doubt that it's the right move for our members and our national security."

The deal was announced in December 2023 and almost immediately ran into opposition across the political spectrum ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. Both then-candidate Donald Trump and Biden vowed to block the purchase of the storied American company, the first to be valued at more than $1 billion. U.S. Steel once controlled most of the country's steel output.

"A strong domestically owned and operated steel industry represents an essential national security priority and is critical for resilient supply chains," Biden said in a statement. "Without domestic steel production and domestic steel workers, our nation is less strong and less secure."

White House spokesperson John Kirby defended the decision.

"This isn't about Japan. This is about U.S. steelmaking and keeping one of the largest steel producers in the United States an American-owned company," Kirby said, rejecting suggestions the decision could raise questions about the reliability of the U.S. as a partner.

Nippon Steel has previously threatened legal action if the deal was blocked. Lawyers have said Nippon Steel's vow to mount a legal challenge against the U.S. government would be tough.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States spent months reviewing the deal for national security risks but referred the decision to Biden in December, after failing to reach consensus.

It is unclear whether another buyer will emerge. U.S. Steel has reported nine consecutive quarters of falling profits amid a global downturn in the steel industry. U.S.-based Cleveland-Cliffs, which previously bid for the company, has seen its share price fall to the point where its market value is lower than that of U.S. Steel.

