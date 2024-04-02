Advertisement
Biden reiterated US concerns over TikTok in call with Xi, White House says

Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - TikTok and its ownership came up as a topic of conversation in the call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the White House said, adding Biden raised American concerns about the app's ownership.

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to pass a bill giving ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, about six months to sell the U.S. assets of the app or face a ban, citing national security concerns. Senators are still undecided on how to proceed.

Biden has said he would sign such a bill if it reached his desk.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)