Biden proposal would 'effectively prohibit' sale of Polestar cars in US, automaker says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Polestar said on Monday that a proposed Biden administration rule to bar the use of Chinese vehicle hardware and software would "effectively prohibit" the automaker from selling vehicles in the United States.

The Swedish automaker, majority-owned by China's Geely, said in comments filed with the Commerce Department that a proposed new rule prohibiting Chinese connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns would bar the sale of vehicles Polestar is building in South Carolina as well as those produced in China.

