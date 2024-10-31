Robust revenue growth with a 12% increase in service revenues year-over-year.

Strategic acquisitions bolstering Environmental Services and SKSS segments.

Strong Adjusted EBITDA performance indicating efficient operations.

Challenges in foreign currency translation impacting Canadian operations.

On October 30, 2024, Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH), a leader in environmental and industrial services, released its 10-Q filing, revealing a detailed financial and operational overview of the company's performance. The filing showcases a significant year-over-year growth in service revenues, from $1.13 million to $1.28 million for the three months ended September 30, and from $3.34 million to $3.72 million for the nine months ended. Product revenues also saw an increase, contributing to a total revenue growth that underscores the company's expanding market presence. With a net income rise from $91,340 to $115,213 for the quarter, and from $279,507 to $318,325 for the nine-month period, Clean Harbors demonstrates a solid financial foundation. Adjusted EBITDA for the Environmental Services segment increased significantly, indicating efficient operations and successful integration of recent acquisitions. However, the company faced challenges with foreign currency translation, which slightly impacted Canadian operations.

Beyond the Balance Sheet: What SWOT Reveals About Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Strengths

Revenue Growth and Market Expansion: Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has exhibited a robust increase in service revenues, indicating a strong market demand for its environmental services. The company's strategic acquisitions, such as HEPACO and Noble Oil, have expanded its service offerings and geographic reach, particularly enhancing its field services and oil collection operations. This growth is reflected in the 12% year-over-year increase in service revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. The Environmental Services segment's Adjusted EBITDA also rose from $288,982 to $332,502, showcasing the segment's profitability and operational efficiency.

Operational Efficiency: The company's focus on operational efficiency is evident in the improved utilization rates of its incinerators, which increased from 86% to 89% for the three-month period, and from 83% to 85% for the nine-month period. This optimization of resources contributes to higher throughput and better margins, positioning Clean Harbors as a competitive player in the waste management industry. Additionally, the company's Adjusted EBITDA margins have remained strong, indicating effective cost control and management of operating expenses.

