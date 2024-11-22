Beyond B-loans? Development banks seek private money for climate change fight

(This Nov. 19 story has been corrected to fix the description of ILX to 'development finance specialist,' not 'blended finance specialist,' in paragraph 22)

BAKU (Reuters) - As officials from around the world strive this week to reach a deal on funding for poorer countries to tackle climate change, investment manager Rob Drijkoningen is the sort of person they're hoping will help get them there.

Drijkoningen is head of emerging market debt at U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman, which holds $27 billion in sovereign and corporate debt from developing countries. He should be a natural partner for multilateral development banks (MDBs) looking to find private sector investors for projects to slow climate change or cope with its effects.

Boosting private sector investment is, for rich nations, a crucial part of clinching a deal at the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan this week on a global commitment for annual funding to fight climate change - dubbed the New Collective Quantified Goal.

Development banks committed to increase their lending to poorer countries to $120 billion a year by 2030. They also pledged to bring in an additional $65 billion annually in private sector cash to those nations.

But Drijkoningen, after speaking with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) about potential deals this year, decided there were too many hurdles to investment.

Development banks, he said, are not willing to open their books and share enough information about investments' risks. Nor do they allow private investors to pick and choose the projects that interest them. For asset managers already facing limited appetite from clients for long-term infrastructure assets in developing nations, those obstacles make investment unappealing.

"We would need to get a true sense of a level playing field: of getting equal access to information so that we can appropriately assess the merits," Drijkoningen said. "That's a cultural issue that I doubt we have come close to changing."

Cash-strapped Western governments are pinning their hopes on a massive increase in private sector investment to reach the $2 trillion-plus needed annually to help poorer countries move to greener energy and protect against the impacts of extreme weather.

After a resounding win by climate denier Donald Trump in this month's U.S. presidential election, worries are rising that the financing gap will steadily widen if Washington - and its dollars - pulls out of the global climate fight.

Story Continues