Betting markets nailed Trump's decisive win — and it's a good reminder they can be more accurate than polls

Prediction markets swung in favor of Trump in the weeks before his victory, as polls showed a virtual tie.

Proponents point to a number of factors that make betting markets more accurate.

They say the public could start trusting prediction markets more if polls don't improve.

In the weeks before Donald Trump's victory, polling showed the former president locked in a dead heat with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prediction markets, though, told a different story.

Trump started showing a solid lead on betting markets like Polymarket, PredictIt, and Kalshi in mid-October, and those odds mostly rose in the weeks before Election Day.

The odds slightly narrowed in the few days before, but by the time the first major polls closed at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday evening, the markets showed around 60% odds for Trump.

They reacted quickly amid a slew of outcomes from individual states, and by 1:30 AM on Wednesday, they predicted over 98% chances of a Trump win, according to the Election Betting Odds tool.

That was still hours before major news outlets called the election

Prediction site founders and researchers have long argued that betting markets are more accurate than traditional polling. This week was the biggest demonstration to back up that claim.

"They've always been accurate. They just got a lot more interest now," Tarek Mansour, cofounder of prediction market Kalshi, told Business Insider. Kalshi is the only betting site for US users to wager on political races.

Kalshi saw a huge influx of traffic the night of the election, with 123 million site views in the 24 hours before the race was officially called, he said.

Those numbers point to a growing sense of trust in betting markets among voters, which will help platforms like Kalshi gain mainstream prominence, Mansour says.

"I don't think we're going back. I think this is the dawn of a new era for prediction markets, and prediction markets are here to stay," Mansour said. "People are not going to go back to mainstream news and polls after this. Prediction markets are basically the ultimate thing that people are going to look at now," he added.

Why betting markets got it right

Betting experts say prediction markets have a few key advantages over polls, and much of it comes down to the motivation behind the participants: rather than asking who a voter wants to win, prediction markets ask who they think will win.

Putting money on the line—potentially tens of millions in the case of one French trader—means participants have to be very confident in their prediction. That means those with high conviction and potentially better information are especially drawn to the sites.

