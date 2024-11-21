Betmakers Technology Group And 2 Other ASX Penny Stocks To Watch

The Australian market is showing a slight uptick as the ASX 200 futures indicate a modest 0.09% rise, amidst global investor anticipation following Nvidia's earnings report. In this context, identifying stocks that offer both value and growth potential becomes crucial for investors looking to navigate the current economic landscape. Penny stocks, though an outdated term, still signify smaller or newer companies that can present unique opportunities when backed by strong financials and growth prospects.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.585 A$68.57M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.80 A$146.79M ★★★★☆☆ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.955 A$318.31M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.50 A$310.07M ★★★★★☆ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.87 A$103.44M ★★★★★★ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.89 A$239.61M ★★★★★★ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.685 A$825.78M ★★★★★☆ West African Resources (ASX:WAF) A$1.495 A$1.7B ★★★★★★ Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) A$0.16 A$69.71M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.90 A$483.46M ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Betmakers Technology Group Ltd develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally with a market cap of A$111.56 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from two segments: Global Tote, contributing A$54.77 million, and Global Betting Services, generating A$40.43 million.

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, with a market cap of A$111.56 million, reported revenues of A$95.2 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Despite stable revenue figures, the company remains unprofitable with a net loss of A$38.67 million and has experienced shareholder dilution over the past year. The management team and board are relatively new with limited tenure experience. On a positive note, Betmakers is debt-free and possesses sufficient cash runway to sustain operations for more than three years based on current free cash flow levels despite being recently dropped from the S&P Global BMI Index in September 2024.