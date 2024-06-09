The Best Woody Perfume for Women

In this article, we will talk about the best floral perfume to wear this spring and beyond. For our detailed discussion, go directly to the 20 Best Woody Perfumes For Women.

Global Perfume Industry:

As we have mentioned in our article, 15 Best Everyday Colognes in 2024, Grand View Research states that the global perfume market was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2030.

Specifically, as per Maximize Market Research, the luxury perfume market was estimated at $13.66 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to $19.62 billion by 2029, with a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2029.

The Splurge and Save Trend in Fragrance:

According to Jacquelyn Wenskus, Director and fragrance Industry Analyst at Circana, when it comes to fashion and cosmetics, many customers like personalizing their look with a combination of high-end and low-cost products. Likewise, scent lovers use an identical approach when it comes to curating their fragrance wardrobes, spending on luxury while saving money with more affordable alternatives.

Jacquelyn notes that the same factors that draw people to luxury apparel additionally attract them to luxury fragrances: workmanship, emotional appeal, and the aspirational qualities that these businesses are recognized for.

Circana's data showed that designer and artisanal fragrance brands had double-digit growth rates in 2023 and made up over 80% of sales revenue within the U.S. prestige fragrance industry. Comparably, 7 out of 10 fragrance buyers are prepared to spend more on fragrances with higher concentrations since they are more potent, expensive, and long-lasting. This study stated that Eau de parfums and parfums, which are outperforming the rest of the fragrance market, have profited from this habit.

Simultaneously, more affordable items like body sprays and mini/travel packs became popular in 2023, as per Circana. Unit sales of mini women's perfumes increased five times faster than other sizes, and the body spray industry has nearly tripled since 2022. The miniature perfume trend also showed itself in gift sets, which were the fastest-growing section of the fragrance industry in 2023.

There is also a growing demand for fragrance dupes, which are lower-cost smells that resemble luxury names. According to statistics from Circana Complete Beauty, sales of private-label mass brands that are capitalizing on this trend and carrying out innovation in this space grew by 94% in 2023.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) , a prominent global cosmetics manufacturer, has maintained its position as one of the market leaders for fragrances since the historic introduction of its first fragrance in 1953. Today, renowned brands including Jo Malone London, TOM FORD, Estée Lauder, Le Labo, Clinique, KILIAN PARIS, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, AERIN Beauty, and Aramis are part of the company's extraordinary and varied scent portfolio. Moreover, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is among the 15 Beauty Stocks To Invest In and it had an astonishing annual revenue of $15.91 billion in 2023.

A recent development was the successful acquisition of the Tom Ford brand by Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in 2023. This is the largest transaction for Estée Lauder and its first acquisition in the fashion industry, according to the company.

It is pertinent to note that the entire value of the transaction is $2.8 billion. ELC will shell out roughly $2.3 billion for the transaction, net of a $250 million payment from Marcolin S.p.A. ("Marcolin"). ELC intends to fund this deal with a mix of cash, debt, and $300 million in deferred payments to the sellers, which will become payable in July 2025.

To maintain continuity and further develop the Tom Ford label as a premium worldwide brand, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. licenses the Tom Ford trademark to Zegna Group for fashion and accessories and Marcolin Group for eyewear as part of the acquisition.

With that said, here are the 20 Best Woody Perfumes For Women.

The Best Woody Perfume for Women

Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

We looked through the internet for the best woody perfume for women and ranked it according to the number of times it appeared in our sources, giving each appearance a single Insider Monkey score. After that, we ranked our Insider Monkey list based on the aggregated scores. The cost and availability of the perfume are also listed in our list. We utilized price as a tiebreaker and then curated the perfumes for our Insider Monkey list. We’ve also mentioned the prices for these perfumes for particular spray bottles with varying capacities. For this, we have primarily depended on Nordstrom.

The best woody perfume for women is Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Parfum.

1. Diptyque Tam Dao Eau de Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Price: $230 for 75 ml

Founded in 1961, Diptyque is a high-end French fragrance brand. Diptyque’s Tam Dao Eau de Parfum is the best woody perfume for women as well as men. 2013 witnessed the debut of Tam Dao Eau de Parfum. The fragrance's top notes are Brazilian Rosewood, Spices, Amber, and White Musk; its middle notes are Sandalwood and Cedar; and its base notes are Italian Cypress, Myrtle, and Rose.

