Best Ways To Become Rich in Your State

Almost everyone wants to strike it big and get rich. That said, the United States is a varied country, with each state offering its own unique paths to wealth — what might make you hundreds of thousands (or even millions) in Texas might not make you much at all in Rhode Island or Missouri.

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Read More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

To that end, GOBankingRates has scoured the data at Zippia regarding the highest-paying positions in each state, as well as the biggest industries. Want to know how to become rich in your state? Keep reading.

For those looking to make bank in Alabama, the state has three companies in the Fortune 500: Regions Financial Corporation (a commercial bank holding company with 1,454 offices across America), Vulcan Materials Company (which produces construction stone and gravel) and Encompass Health (a healthcare provider dedicated to inpatient rehab and hospice care).

Check Out: I’m a Financial Advisor — My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Learn More: I’m a Financial Advisor — 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

Most of the highest-paying industries in the rugged state involve technical positions (along the lines of mechanical chemical and engineering roles), healthcare (especially pediatric medicine) and management and financial consultation.

Discover More: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

The Grand Canyon State is home to 10 Fortune 500 companies, many of which are in the fields of semiconductors and other electric components.

Arkansas unsurprisingly excels in the world of merchandising (as it’s the home state of Walmart), as well as food production (thanks to Tyson Foods).

Over 50 of the Fortune 500 companies are based out of California, covering a wide swath of business types and styles. However, if you’re looking for one industry to thrive in, consider the tech industry. Tech startups, entrepreneurs and innovators are booming, particularly in California’s Silicon Valley, which has become a shorthand for the technology boom.

Story Continues

Colorado

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $217,000 Chief operating officer, Chief technology officer, $194,000



Industries booming in Colorado? Telecommunications, internet services and mining/crude oil production.

f11photo / iStock.com

Connecticut

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $228,000 President and general manager, $191,000



While Connecticut has a wide variety of thriving industries (such as software development and video game design), the aerospace manufacturing industry in the state offers not just a path to the skies, but to wealth as well.

Explore More: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $237,700 Chief medical officer, $213,500



Delaware promoses “endless discoveries” in its tourism promotion, but it has a single company on the Fortune 500 list — Dupont — meaning that a career in the chemical industry could lead to big paychecks in the state.

Boogich / Getty Images

Florida

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $211,000 Staff psychiatrist, $205,000



With Florida being home to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, it’s no surprise that the aerospace industry is a means to massive wealth in Florida. Morever, Florida is the largest producer of citrus in America, making it a great industry to be a part of.

©iStock.com

Georgia

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $222,000 Primary care pediatrician, $217,000



Like Florida and Connecticut, aerospace is booming in Georgia, as well as the film industry — thanks to numerous tax breaks, many films and TV shows now shoot in Georgia instead of Hollywood.

Missing35mm / Getty Images

Hawaii

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $211,600 Hospitalist physician, $197,919



Given the gorgeous locales in Hawaii, real estate is huge in the state, real estate profits account for approximately 20% of its GDP (and thanks to tourism, accommodation and food services make up another 9% of that GDP).

iStock / iStock

Idaho

Highest-paying jobs: Primary care pediatrician, $235,700 Consultant and sales representative, $223,000



Grocery chain Albertsons is based out of Boise, as is the tech company Micron Technology — creating two very different paths to wealth in Idaho.

Read Next: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According to Dave Ramsey

tunart / Getty Images

Illinois

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $223,100 Staff psychiatrist, $223,000



In 2024, the industry of drug, cosmetic and toiletry wholesaling generated $104.3 billion in revenue — a sales rep gig in that world can easily lead to a six-figure salary.

©Zillow

Indiana

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $225,000 Finance services director, $193,800



Indiana is America’s second-largest auto manufacturer, making the car industry an easily lucrative one.

Christa Boaz / Getty Images

Iowa

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $192,157 Finance services director, $184,426



Iowa has well over 6,000 insurance and finance companies within its borders, with insurance and banking two of its biggest money-making sectors.

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $192,145 Owner operator, $160,500



Nearly $30 billion — that’s how much money the farm, lawn and garden equipment wholesaling industry generated in Kansas in 2024, making it not just the state’s wealthiest industry, but possibly yours as well.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $213,000 Operator and truck driver, $187,500



Kentucky has two companies in the Fortune 500, Humana and BirghtSpring Health Services — making the healthcare industry a viable path to wealth for the state’s residents.

Trending Now: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $168,500 Executive director, information technology, $168,500



Manufacturing makes up nearly one-sixth of Louisiana’s GDP (specifically, chemical, petroleum and coal products) — sales in those realms lead to big bucks.

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Highest-paying jobs: Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $181,000 Emergency medicine specialist, $155,200



If you are not Stephen King, Maine’s biggest industry (and biggest moneymaker) is agriculture and fishing.

Scharvik / Getty Images

Maryland

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $228,000 Consultant and sales representative, $216,200



Aerospace and defense is a very viable moneymaking industry in Maryland, thanks to Lockheed Martin, which makes its home in the state.

APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $237,400 Finance services director, $227,500



The life insurance industry of Massachusetts generated $80 billion alone in 2024.

PapaBear / iStock.com

Michigan

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales represenative, $227,000 Primary care pediatrician, $205,600



Thanks to General Motors, Ford and Chrysler all being based out of Detroit, Michigan has long been the largest auto manufacturer in America. And that makes it a path to potential wealth.

Also See: 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

Minnesota

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $239,000 Chief medical officer, $216,000



Healthcare is a gargantuan industry in Minnesota, with UnitedHealth Group — ranked fourth on the Fortune 500 — based out of Minnetonka.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $184,500 Family practitioner, $157,000



Mississippi is one of America’s top producers of cotton and soybean, making agriculture one of the most advantageous ways to make money in the state.

Missouri

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $227,300 Consultant and sales representative, $218,300



Like Mississippi, the Show Me State thrives in the agricultural industry and is a major supplier of the nation’s pork, beef, soybeans, rice, cotton and eggs.

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Highest-paying jobs: Hospitalist physician, $244,000 Primary care pediatrician, $235,300



The fastest-growing industry in Montana is that of healthcare and social assistance — making it the best place to start for budding entrepreneurs.

marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $194,000 Clinical physician assistant, $168,000



Based out of Omaha, the insurance giant Berkshire Hathaway ranks fifth on the Fortune 500 list. Mutual of Omaha Insurance is also on the list, making the insurance industry a mega-profitable one for Nebraska.

Find More: 9 Fastest Ways To Become Rich, According To Experts

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Nevada

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $200,000 Clinical physician assistant, $155,000



Want to make a massive amount of money in Nevada? The state has a multi-billion-dollar tourism industry with opportunities for profit in leisure, hospitality and gaming. Also, it’s not recommended, but you can always try betting it all at a table.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Highest-paying jobs: Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $174,500 Public health dentist, $159,700



New Hampshire might be tiny, but is has a huge property, casualty and direct insurance industry, which makes nearly $10 billion per year.

By Zeete - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=131484378 / Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $229,000 Finance sercies director, $222,000



Which such companies as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Zoetis calling the state home, New Jersey is a bastion for opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck director, $173,000 Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $167,800



Oil drilling and gas extraction makes nearly $30 billion per year in New Mexico. Want to make money in the Land of Enchantment? Work in oil.

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Highest-paying jobs: Oral surgeon, $380,500 Anesthesiologist, $358,300



Like California, New York is home to over 50 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list. Unique to the region are such industries as publishing/journalism, financial services and — most especially in New York City — the real estate sector.

For You: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

©iStock.com

North Carolina

Highest-paying jobs: Physician, $285,000 President/CEO, $260,300



Based out of Charlotte, Bank of America makes commercial banking one of the most lucrative ways to earn in North Carolina.

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $243,300 Primary care pediatrician, $236,600



Much like New Mexico, oil drilling and gas extraction in North Dakota generates approximately $30 billion per year.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $220,100 Finance services director, $219,500



Banking and insurance are two of the biggest contributors the economy of Ohio, as well as to the wealth of its moneyed citizens.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $209,100 Operator and truck driver, $190,700



Oklahoma generates over $50 billion per year in oil drilling and gas extraction. Moreover, gas/petroleum wholesaling nabs almost as much annually — the oil business is booming.

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $223,700 Finance services director, $216,500



The biggest moneymaker based out of Oregon? Nike. The apparel industry might not be anyone’s first thought when it comes to Oregon, but it’s a great way to make money.

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich on an Average Salary

arlutz73 / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $219,200 Staff psychiatrist, $217,300



Engineering is a great way to get rich in Pennsylania, as Westinghouse Electric is based there.

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $299,500 Consultant and sales representative, $227,200



A background in the sciences will take you far in Rhode Island, where biomedicine and defense shipbuilding are two of its biggest industries.

KenWiedemann / iStock.com

South Carolina

Highest-paying jobs: Physician, $300,100 Hospitalist physician, $275,500



Health and medical insurance are the biggest moneymakers in South Carolina, and as such are the best bets for those looking to get rich in the state.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $230,300 Finance services director, $220,100



Credit card issuing generates $10 billion in yearly revenues in South Dakota, making the industry a haven for South Dakota residents wanting to make bank as sales reps.

Crystal Bolin Photography / Getty Images

Tennessee

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $233,500 Consultant and sales representative, $203,500



Agriculture is uniquely profitable for Tennessee, with the state being one of the biggest suppliers of soybeans, cotton and tobacco in America. A sales rep in the farming or agricultural industires would do very well in Tennessee.

Discover More: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Highest-paying jobs: Hospitalist physician, $228,800 Finance services director, $216,100



Gasoline and petroleum wholesaling nets a whopping $480 billion in Texas annually. Want to make money in Texas? Make it in the oil industry.

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $215,900 Operator and truck driver, $184,400



Most of Utah’s power is generated by coal and natural gas, and the state remains one of the biggest producers of coal in the American West. It’s an industry in which enterprising individuals can make a great deal of money in Utah.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $232,000 Finance services director, $219,700



Tourism, tourism, tourism — it’s what Vermont is known for. A tourism sales rep in Vermont can easily find a fast track to wealth.

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Highest-paying jobs: Finance services director, $219,000 Primary care pediatrician, $212,200



Diversified financials are very lucrative in Virginia, as Freddie Mac has its home in McLean — it’s how a finance services director can easily make six figures in the state.

Also See: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Washington

Highest-paying jobs: President/ Chief executive officer, $352,500 Anesthesiologist, $340,100



America’s largest aerospace firm, Boeing, is located in Washington. Aerospace engineering generates $66 billion annually, making it one of the best businesses in which to make it rich in Washington.

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Highest-paying jobs: Operator and truck driver, $150,600 Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $150,000



Casino hotels generate the highest revenues of any business in West Virginia at nearly $30 billion. For those not trained for the state’s highest-paying jobs (truck driver, anesthetist), the casino industry is where to make money.

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representatitve, $228,200 Staff physician, $199,300



Wisconsin produces a great deal of America’s dairy products, and a consultant or sales rep in the agricultural industry could easily make six figures yearly.

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

Highest-paying jobs: Consultant and sales representative, $231,800 Finance services director, $229,800



Mineral extraction is crucial to the coal, oil and gas industries in Wyoming, and working in sales for those industries is just as lucrative.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Ways To Become Rich in Your State