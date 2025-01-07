Best Ways To Become Rich in Your State

GOBankingRates
Almost everyone wants to strike it big and get rich. That said, the United States is a varied country, with each state offering its own unique paths to wealth — what might make you hundreds of thousands (or even millions) in Texas might not make you much at all in Rhode Island or Missouri.

To that end, GOBankingRates has scoured the data at Zippia regarding the highest-paying positions in each state, as well as the biggest industries. Want to know how to become rich in your state? Keep reading.

Alabama

  • Highest-paying jobs:

    • Finance services director, $219,000

    • Medical director, $200,000

For those looking to make bank in Alabama, the state has three companies in the Fortune 500: Regions Financial Corporation (a commercial bank holding company with 1,454 offices across America), Vulcan Materials Company (which produces construction stone and gravel) and Encompass Health (a healthcare provider dedicated to inpatient rehab and hospice care).

Alaska

  • Highest-paying jobs:

    • Consultant and sales representative, $249,000

    • Primary care pediatrician, $248,000

Most of the highest-paying industries in the rugged state involve technical positions (along the lines of mechanical chemical and engineering roles), healthcare (especially pediatric medicine) and management and financial consultation.

Arizona

  • Highest-paying jobs:

    • Chief medical oficer, $208,000

    • Consultant and sales representative, $199,500

The Grand Canyon State is home to 10 Fortune 500 companies, many of which are in the fields of semiconductors and other electric components.

Arkansas

  • Highest-paying jobs:

    • Operator and truck driver, $180,000

    • Owner/operator, $153,000

Arkansas unsurprisingly excels in the world of merchandising (as it’s the home state of Walmart), as well as food production (thanks to Tyson Foods).

California

  • Highest-paying jobs:

    • Hospitalist, $235,000

    • Medical director, $224,000

Over 50 of the Fortune 500 companies are based out of California, covering a wide swath of business types and styles. However, if you’re looking for one industry to thrive in, consider the tech industry. Tech startups, entrepreneurs and innovators are booming, particularly in California’s Silicon Valley, which has become a shorthand for the technology boom.

