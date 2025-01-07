Best Ways To Become Rich in Your State

Almost everyone wants to strike it big and get rich. That said, the United States is a varied country, with each state offering its own unique paths to wealth — what might make you hundreds of thousands (or even millions) in Texas might not make you much at all in Rhode Island or Missouri.
To that end, GOBankingRates has scoured the data at Zippia regarding the highest-paying positions in each state, as well as the biggest industries. Want to know how to become rich in your state? Keep reading.
Alabama
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $219,000
-
Medical director, $200,000
-
For those looking to make bank in Alabama, the state has three companies in the Fortune 500: Regions Financial Corporation (a commercial bank holding company with 1,454 offices across America), Vulcan Materials Company (which produces construction stone and gravel) and Encompass Health (a healthcare provider dedicated to inpatient rehab and hospice care).
Alaska
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $249,000
-
Primary care pediatrician, $248,000
-
Most of the highest-paying industries in the rugged state involve technical positions (along the lines of mechanical chemical and engineering roles), healthcare (especially pediatric medicine) and management and financial consultation.
Arizona
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Chief medical oficer, $208,000
-
Consultant and sales representative, $199,500
-
The Grand Canyon State is home to 10 Fortune 500 companies, many of which are in the fields of semiconductors and other electric components.
Arkansas
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $180,000
-
Owner/operator, $153,000
-
Arkansas unsurprisingly excels in the world of merchandising (as it’s the home state of Walmart), as well as food production (thanks to Tyson Foods).
California
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Hospitalist, $235,000
-
Medical director, $224,000
-
Over 50 of the Fortune 500 companies are based out of California, covering a wide swath of business types and styles. However, if you’re looking for one industry to thrive in, consider the tech industry. Tech startups, entrepreneurs and innovators are booming, particularly in California’s Silicon Valley, which has become a shorthand for the technology boom.
Colorado
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $217,000
-
Chief operating officer, Chief technology officer, $194,000
-
Industries booming in Colorado? Telecommunications, internet services and mining/crude oil production.
Connecticut
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $228,000
-
President and general manager, $191,000
-
While Connecticut has a wide variety of thriving industries (such as software development and video game design), the aerospace manufacturing industry in the state offers not just a path to the skies, but to wealth as well.
Delaware
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $237,700
-
Chief medical officer, $213,500
-
Delaware promoses “endless discoveries” in its tourism promotion, but it has a single company on the Fortune 500 list — Dupont — meaning that a career in the chemical industry could lead to big paychecks in the state.
Florida
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $211,000
-
Staff psychiatrist, $205,000
-
With Florida being home to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, it’s no surprise that the aerospace industry is a means to massive wealth in Florida. Morever, Florida is the largest producer of citrus in America, making it a great industry to be a part of.
Georgia
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $222,000
-
Primary care pediatrician, $217,000
-
Like Florida and Connecticut, aerospace is booming in Georgia, as well as the film industry — thanks to numerous tax breaks, many films and TV shows now shoot in Georgia instead of Hollywood.
Hawaii
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $211,600
-
Hospitalist physician, $197,919
-
Given the gorgeous locales in Hawaii, real estate is huge in the state, real estate profits account for approximately 20% of its GDP (and thanks to tourism, accommodation and food services make up another 9% of that GDP).
Idaho
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Primary care pediatrician, $235,700
-
Consultant and sales representative, $223,000
-
Grocery chain Albertsons is based out of Boise, as is the tech company Micron Technology — creating two very different paths to wealth in Idaho.
Illinois
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $223,100
-
Staff psychiatrist, $223,000
-
In 2024, the industry of drug, cosmetic and toiletry wholesaling generated $104.3 billion in revenue — a sales rep gig in that world can easily lead to a six-figure salary.
Indiana
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $225,000
-
Finance services director, $193,800
-
Indiana is America’s second-largest auto manufacturer, making the car industry an easily lucrative one.
Iowa
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $192,157
-
Finance services director, $184,426
-
Iowa has well over 6,000 insurance and finance companies within its borders, with insurance and banking two of its biggest money-making sectors.
Kansas
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $192,145
-
Owner operator, $160,500
-
Nearly $30 billion — that’s how much money the farm, lawn and garden equipment wholesaling industry generated in Kansas in 2024, making it not just the state’s wealthiest industry, but possibly yours as well.
Kentucky
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $213,000
-
Operator and truck driver, $187,500
-
Kentucky has two companies in the Fortune 500, Humana and BirghtSpring Health Services — making the healthcare industry a viable path to wealth for the state’s residents.
Louisiana
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $168,500
-
Executive director, information technology, $168,500
-
Manufacturing makes up nearly one-sixth of Louisiana’s GDP (specifically, chemical, petroleum and coal products) — sales in those realms lead to big bucks.
Maine
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $181,000
-
Emergency medicine specialist, $155,200
-
If you are not Stephen King, Maine’s biggest industry (and biggest moneymaker) is agriculture and fishing.
Maryland
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $228,000
-
Consultant and sales representative, $216,200
-
Aerospace and defense is a very viable moneymaking industry in Maryland, thanks to Lockheed Martin, which makes its home in the state.
Massachusetts
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $237,400
-
Finance services director, $227,500
-
The life insurance industry of Massachusetts generated $80 billion alone in 2024.
Michigan
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales represenative, $227,000
-
Primary care pediatrician, $205,600
-
Thanks to General Motors, Ford and Chrysler all being based out of Detroit, Michigan has long been the largest auto manufacturer in America. And that makes it a path to potential wealth.
Minnesota
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $239,000
-
Chief medical officer, $216,000
-
Healthcare is a gargantuan industry in Minnesota, with UnitedHealth Group — ranked fourth on the Fortune 500 — based out of Minnetonka.
Mississippi
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $184,500
-
Family practitioner, $157,000
-
Mississippi is one of America’s top producers of cotton and soybean, making agriculture one of the most advantageous ways to make money in the state.
Missouri
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $227,300
-
Consultant and sales representative, $218,300
-
Like Mississippi, the Show Me State thrives in the agricultural industry and is a major supplier of the nation’s pork, beef, soybeans, rice, cotton and eggs.
Montana
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Hospitalist physician, $244,000
-
Primary care pediatrician, $235,300
-
The fastest-growing industry in Montana is that of healthcare and social assistance — making it the best place to start for budding entrepreneurs.
Nebraska
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $194,000
-
Clinical physician assistant, $168,000
-
Based out of Omaha, the insurance giant Berkshire Hathaway ranks fifth on the Fortune 500 list. Mutual of Omaha Insurance is also on the list, making the insurance industry a mega-profitable one for Nebraska.
Nevada
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $200,000
-
Clinical physician assistant, $155,000
-
Want to make a massive amount of money in Nevada? The state has a multi-billion-dollar tourism industry with opportunities for profit in leisure, hospitality and gaming. Also, it’s not recommended, but you can always try betting it all at a table.
New Hampshire
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $174,500
-
Public health dentist, $159,700
-
New Hampshire might be tiny, but is has a huge property, casualty and direct insurance industry, which makes nearly $10 billion per year.
New Jersey
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $229,000
-
Finance sercies director, $222,000
-
Which such companies as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Zoetis calling the state home, New Jersey is a bastion for opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.
New Mexico
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck director, $173,000
-
Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $167,800
-
Oil drilling and gas extraction makes nearly $30 billion per year in New Mexico. Want to make money in the Land of Enchantment? Work in oil.
New York
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Oral surgeon, $380,500
-
Anesthesiologist, $358,300
-
Like California, New York is home to over 50 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list. Unique to the region are such industries as publishing/journalism, financial services and — most especially in New York City — the real estate sector.
North Carolina
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Physician, $285,000
-
President/CEO, $260,300
-
Based out of Charlotte, Bank of America makes commercial banking one of the most lucrative ways to earn in North Carolina.
North Dakota
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $243,300
-
Primary care pediatrician, $236,600
-
Much like New Mexico, oil drilling and gas extraction in North Dakota generates approximately $30 billion per year.
Ohio
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $220,100
-
Finance services director, $219,500
-
Banking and insurance are two of the biggest contributors the economy of Ohio, as well as to the wealth of its moneyed citizens.
Oklahoma
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $209,100
-
Operator and truck driver, $190,700
-
Oklahoma generates over $50 billion per year in oil drilling and gas extraction. Moreover, gas/petroleum wholesaling nabs almost as much annually — the oil business is booming.
Oregon
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $223,700
-
Finance services director, $216,500
-
The biggest moneymaker based out of Oregon? Nike. The apparel industry might not be anyone’s first thought when it comes to Oregon, but it’s a great way to make money.
Pennsylvania
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $219,200
-
Staff psychiatrist, $217,300
-
Engineering is a great way to get rich in Pennsylania, as Westinghouse Electric is based there.
Rhode Island
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $299,500
-
Consultant and sales representative, $227,200
-
A background in the sciences will take you far in Rhode Island, where biomedicine and defense shipbuilding are two of its biggest industries.
South Carolina
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Physician, $300,100
-
Hospitalist physician, $275,500
-
Health and medical insurance are the biggest moneymakers in South Carolina, and as such are the best bets for those looking to get rich in the state.
South Dakota
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $230,300
-
Finance services director, $220,100
-
Credit card issuing generates $10 billion in yearly revenues in South Dakota, making the industry a haven for South Dakota residents wanting to make bank as sales reps.
Tennessee
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $233,500
-
Consultant and sales representative, $203,500
-
Agriculture is uniquely profitable for Tennessee, with the state being one of the biggest suppliers of soybeans, cotton and tobacco in America. A sales rep in the farming or agricultural industires would do very well in Tennessee.
Texas
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Hospitalist physician, $228,800
-
Finance services director, $216,100
-
Gasoline and petroleum wholesaling nets a whopping $480 billion in Texas annually. Want to make money in Texas? Make it in the oil industry.
Utah
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $215,900
-
Operator and truck driver, $184,400
-
Most of Utah’s power is generated by coal and natural gas, and the state remains one of the biggest producers of coal in the American West. It’s an industry in which enterprising individuals can make a great deal of money in Utah.
Vermont
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $232,000
-
Finance services director, $219,700
-
Tourism, tourism, tourism — it’s what Vermont is known for. A tourism sales rep in Vermont can easily find a fast track to wealth.
Virginia
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Finance services director, $219,000
-
Primary care pediatrician, $212,200
-
Diversified financials are very lucrative in Virginia, as Freddie Mac has its home in McLean — it’s how a finance services director can easily make six figures in the state.
Washington
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
President/ Chief executive officer, $352,500
-
Anesthesiologist, $340,100
-
America’s largest aerospace firm, Boeing, is located in Washington. Aerospace engineering generates $66 billion annually, making it one of the best businesses in which to make it rich in Washington.
West Virginia
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Operator and truck driver, $150,600
-
Certified registered nurse anesthetist, $150,000
-
Casino hotels generate the highest revenues of any business in West Virginia at nearly $30 billion. For those not trained for the state’s highest-paying jobs (truck driver, anesthetist), the casino industry is where to make money.
Wisconsin
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representatitve, $228,200
-
Staff physician, $199,300
-
Wisconsin produces a great deal of America’s dairy products, and a consultant or sales rep in the agricultural industry could easily make six figures yearly.
Wyoming
-
Highest-paying jobs:
-
Consultant and sales representative, $231,800
-
Finance services director, $229,800
-
Mineral extraction is crucial to the coal, oil and gas industries in Wyoming, and working in sales for those industries is just as lucrative.
