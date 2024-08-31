The Best Stock to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

Source: Getty Images

Written by Amy Legate-Wolfe at The Motley Fool Canada

A great Canadian stock often combines strong fundamentals, a solid track record of growth, and a competitive advantage in its industry. Look for companies with robust revenue streams, healthy profit margins, and low debt levels, as these indicators reflect financial stability. Additionally, stocks that pay dividends can be particularly appealing for those seeking passive income. Luckily, we’ve found the perfect option — one that ticks all the boxes, with more growth to come.

Aecon

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) stands out as a solid long-term investment for those looking to capitalize on Canada’s infrastructure boom. With a rich history spanning over 140 years, Aecon has established itself as one of the leading construction and infrastructure development companies in Canada. The company’s diverse portfolio includes vital sectors such as transportation, utilities, and commercial projects, allowing it to benefit from various revenue streams. Recent government initiatives focused on infrastructure development further bolster its growth potential, positioning Aecon to capture significant contracts in upcoming public projects.

In its latest earnings report, Aecon showcased impressive revenue growth and a robust order backlog, reflecting strong demand for its services. The company is actively pursuing new projects, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. These resonate well with current market trends. Moreover, Aecon’s solid balance sheet and commitment to operational efficiency provide a cushion against market fluctuations. This makes it a reliable choice for long-term investors. With a focus on strategic growth and a track record of delivering complex projects, Aecon Group is well-positioned to thrive in an evolving infrastructure landscape, making it an attractive addition to any portfolio.

So, why a dip?

Aecon Group’s stock has experienced an 18% decline from its previous heights, primarily due to a combination of market pressures and changing economic conditions. The construction sector often faces challenges from rising material costs, labour shortages, and supply chain disruptions, which have impacted profit margins and operational efficiency. Additionally, as interest rates have climbed, financing costs for infrastructure projects have also increased. This makes it more difficult for companies like Aecon to maintain their previous growth trajectories. Investors are closely watching these macroeconomic factors, which can lead to volatility in stock performance.

Furthermore, Aecon’s growth strategy, which involves pursuing larger and more complex projects, can be a double-edged sword. While such projects have the potential for substantial returns, they also come with increased risks, including project delays and cost overruns. Any setbacks in executing these larger contracts can lead to investor concerns about profitability and cash flow. Despite these challenges, many investors see the current dip as a potential buying opportunity. After all, they believe that Aecon’s strong market position and ongoing demand for infrastructure development will help it rebound in the long run.

Looking ahead

Now looks like a great time to consider buying Aecon Group shares, especially given its attractive valuation metrics. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.85 and a forward P/E of 12.58, the stock appears undervalued compared to many peers in the industry. This low valuation, combined with a significant 67.89% increase over the past year, suggests that the market might be starting to recognize Aecon’s potential. Additionally, the stock offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.15%. This can provide a steady income stream for investors while they wait for potential capital appreciation.

Moreover, Aecon’s strong cash position, with nearly $500 million in cash and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86%, puts the company in a solid position to navigate economic challenges and fund future growth initiatives. With a current ratio of 1.35, Aecon appears well-equipped to cover its short-term liabilities. As the infrastructure sector continues to benefit from government spending and private investment, Aecon’s long-term prospects look promising. This combination of low valuation, strong cash flow, and solid fundamentals makes it an appealing option for investors looking to capitalize on potential growth in the coming years.

