Best-selling hybrids to be banned from 2030 under net zero crackdown

Some of Britain’s best-selling hybrid cars will be banned from sale after 2030 under a net zero crackdown proposed by ministers.

The Government favours a strict limit on CO2 emissions that would mean popular new hybrids made by Range Rover, Ford, VW and Nissan could no longer be sold.

In consultation documents published the day before Christmas, the Government confirmed plans to allow some new hybrids to remain on the market for five years after a ban on pure petrol and diesel cars comes into force.

However, the proposed emissions limits are stricter than expected and would mean that swathes of popular vehicles have to come off the market.

The proposal is meant to prevent a situation where some petrol and diesel cars would be banned while some existing hybrids that are more polluting remain on sale.

It would limit emissions to 115 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, potentially ruling out sales of many “mild” hybrids – those that have electric motors but cannot use them to travel significant distances – as well as a smaller number of plug-in ones.

Models that would face bans under this rule include the mild hybrid versions of the Ford Puma, Range Rover Evoque, Nissan Qashqai and VW Golf, among several others, analysis by the Telegraph suggests.

The true impact could be even larger because emissions ratings for most plug-in hybrids today do not reflect their real-world performance and are set to be updated.

In many cases the true emissions of plug-ins are 243pc higher, according to the Government. If emissions figures are revised up higher in the coming years, many more models will come off the market.

Another option for limiting the sale of hybrids include imposing CO2 limits on manufacturer fleets, where averages taking all their models into account would be used.

The consultation comes in the wake of a row between car makers and the Government over the controversial zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which aims to boost sales of electric cars.

Under the mandate, the share of electric vehicles sold by car makers must gradually rise from 22pc this year to 80pc by 2030.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak had pushed back a full-blown ban of petrol and diesel cars until 2035 but in the run up to the summer election, Labour promised to bring the ban back to 2030.

Ministers had always planned to ban “pure” petrol and diesel cars. But there had been confusion until now about what that would mean for hybrid cars, which can partly run on electric motors, before a full ban on all combustion engine cars comes in 2035.

In the consultation published on Christmas Eve, the Government said it favoured a policy where hybrids would be explicitly allowed from 2030 to 2035 but with a limit on carbon emissions.

