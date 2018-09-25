Best Minor League Baseball Towns of 2018

Minor league teams are a beloved tradition in many baseball towns across America. They offer fans many advantages that the major leagues can’t compete with. First off, minor league games are affordable, meaning attendees can keep more money in their savings accounts. Secondly, minor league games are mostly a local affair offering fans a more intimate, community experience. Below, with all that in mind, SmartAsset takes on the challenge of ranking the best minor league baseball towns in America.

In order to rank the best minor league baseball towns in American, SmartAsset looked at data for nine factors. Specifically, we used these nine metrics to create two scores: game-day score and quality of life score. We used these two calculations to create our final ranking. Check out our data and methodology below to see where we got our data and how we put it together to create our final ranking.

This is SmartAsset’s fifth annual ranking of America’s best minor league baseball towns. See the 2017 ranking here.

Key Findings

For the second straight year Nashville is the number one Baseball town in America. This city combines stellar play on the field with some of the best off-field quality of life in the study. Texas is the best state for minor league baseball – The Lone Star State has three cities included in the top-five baseball towns in America. The top scoring Texas town is Round Rock, which has consistently contended for the top spot in past years.

1. Nashville, TN (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville took the top spot once again. Residents of Nashville love attending Sounds’ games. According to our data, the Nashville Sound is one of the teams whose games are most well-attended. Our research shows that the average Nashville Sounds game attracts nearly 8,700 people, filling roughly 87% of seats. This team also boasts a fairly good record and plays in Triple-A, meaning the quality of play on offer to fans is just one step below the major leagues.

2. Round Rock, TX (Round Rock Express)

Round Rock continues to put up solid numbers, taking the runner-up spot for the second straight year. The Round Rock Express home games are actually better attended than the Nashville Sound games. However, the on-field product leaves a bit to be desired. This year the Express find themselves at the bottom of their division.

Other than the Express, Round Rock is a great place to live. This city is relatively safe with top-35 scores in both violent and property crime rates. Many residents here are also able to afford housing with plenty of money left over to deposit in their checking accounts. This city ranks in the top 10 for income after housing.

3. Frisco, TX (Frisco RoughRiders)

Riding into third place is Frisco. According to our data, Frisco is one of the best baseball towns to live in. Crime here is not very prevalent – Frisco ranks in the top-15 for both crime metrics – and many residents work in well-paying jobs. According to our data, the average household should have about $96,000 left over after paying for housing.

4. El Paso, TX (El Paso Chihuahuas)

The El Paso Chihuahuas are one of the strongest teams in this top 10. They currently sit atop their division, wowing their fans with a win percentage near 60%. All these victories have kept plenty of people in the stands. More than 7,700 fans pack into Chihuahua games to watch the Chihuahuas nibble away at their opponent’s playoff hopes. Overall El Paso ranks in the top 20 in all of our game-day experience metrics. That gives it the highest game-day score in the study.

5. Durham, NC (Durham Bulls)

Durham, and their Bulls, leveraged on-field success to secure a top-five finish. This team averaged nearly 7,600 fans per game, filling more than 75% of the stadium. In both of those metrics Durham ranks in the top 35. This city also scores fairly well in other quality-of-life metrics. It has an unemployment rate of only 3.8% and median household income after factoring in housing costs ranks in the top 30.

6. Springdale, AR (Northwest Arkansas Naturals)

Coming in sixth is Springdale, Arkansas, home of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Naturals are the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals with plenty of recent on-field success. This team is a constant contender for its division title and won the minor league title in 2010. Of course, there is nothing fans enjoy more than winning, so seeing the Naturals high attendance figures is no shock.

