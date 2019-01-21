The Best Mexican Track Car Just Made It To America

From Road & Track

Developed in the UK for a Mexican startup with a racing pedigree, the track car VŪHL (pronounced ‘vool’) was first announced almost six years ago. Today, it first model is built using carbon body sourced from Canada, while chassis manufacturing and assembly takes place in Mexico City.

The 285-horsepower VŪHL 05s can be familiar from the Race of Champions series, where they've been doing their laps for two years now. The cars also made it into the video game Driveclub, followed by the highly tuned VŪHL 05RR debuting in Forza Motorsport 7, as part of the Top Gear Car Pack. Now, this evolution goes on sale globally, offering a whole lot more performance per lbs.

Photo credit: VUHL More

VŪHL went for some major upgrades. The 05RR is 143 lbs. lighter than the original car, with a dry weight of 1455 lbs thanks to its lightened flywheel, race clutch and full carbon wheels. The powertrain has been lowered by 50mm within the chassis, while the 2.3 Ecoboost puts out an extra 115 horsepower and 73 ft lb of torque. With the help of a sequential paddle shift gearbox, this now 400-horsepower lightweight special is good for a presumably loud 0-60 run in 2.7 seconds.

Being a track car, customers also get a limited slip differential and the option of track-specific suspension settings, along with slick tires. VŪHL says that the 05RR's high-downforce setup and aerodynamic balance allows for up to 1.8g of lateral acceleration, while maintaining a top speed of 158 mph.





With other track car startups such as Zenos and Elemental being awfully quiet these days, Mexico's equally Ford-powered VŪHL might just be the one for you.





