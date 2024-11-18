Road & Track

55 Cool & Unique Gifts for Mechanics and Auto Enthusiasts

Jon Langston, Collin Morgan
14 min read
several different items mechanics will like
The Best Gifts for Mechanics and DIYersElena Martorano


This article was updated with new products and information in November 2024.

Automotive enthusiasts sure love their tools and gear. If you're looking for that perfect gift for your favorite mechanic, we've culled a list of excellent ideas.

We've got affordable products that do the job and pricier choices if you're looking to splurge. And a ton of gift ideas in between. No matter which you choose, you'll make that mechanic smile—and that's what it's all about.

Personalized Your Name Garage Neon Sign

Every garage needs to have a declaration of the domain, and this one is customizable with a plethora of colors to choose from. And with three different sizes to choose from, this is the ultimate personalized garage sign.

$69.99 at amazon.com


Whynter 1.8 cu. ft. Portable "Tool Box" Refrigerator

Designed to blend seamlessly into your garage or workshop, this toolbox-style Whynter Garage Refrigerator has a powder-coated red stainless steel exterior housing, heavy-duty metal drawers, locking door, durable rolling casters, interior lighting, and an auto-defrost feature. A perfect addition to any work area setting and great frontage to keep your refrigerator and favorite beverages safely unnoticed. We'd love one in our garage.

$351.82 at amazon.com


High-Output Rechargeable Pocket Light

This pocket light is a behemoth, boasting a claimed 500-lumen output for an impressive two hours. It's rechargeable, too, and gets juiced up in four hours. Culminating in a display of respectable durability, the whole thing is water- and impact-resistant. It's a bit higher on the price ladder, but we think it's a worthy investment.

$56.79 at amazon.com


20V Bluetooth Speaker

Mechanics gotta have some tunes in the background when they're wrenching, and this Bluetooth speaker from DeWALT has an industrial aesthetic that's right at home in any garage or shop. It features a 100-foot connectivity range and comes with a USB charging port and auxiliary input. If they don't have a 20V battery, the speaker comes with a power cord.

$79.00 at amazon.com


Short Sleeve Coveralls

$40.49 at amazon.com


Fender Cover with Foam Packing and Tool Pockets

A fender cover is a necessity for anyone working on stuff under the hood. This one from Performance Tool is built with vinyl and a foam backing.

$14.20 at amazon.com


Red Rolling Creeper

$24.99 at amazon.com


I'm Here Because You Broke Something T-Shirt

Ah, yes. Mechanics are truly fix-it magicians. This shirt embodies that superpower in truth. Available in a plethora of sizes and colors, you'll be able to get the perfect fit and look for your favorite garage warrior.

