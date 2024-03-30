Get the best divorce deal you can – and prevent any sneaky practices from your ex

Deciding to divorce can be a difficult enough process emotionally, but wrangling over the division of yours and your ex’s assets can add a further toll. It’s a time when you need to question: do you know everything about your partner’s income and savings? Are you worried they might be hiding or transferring their assets to prevent you from receiving your fair share?

As a partner in the family law team at Knights, I have dealt with many issues involving the property and financial repercussions of relationship breakdown. I have helped clients who want to protect their wealth or business in the event of a possible divorce, from landowners and entrepreneurs to lottery winners and football club owners.

In the end, a financially pain-free divorce is relatively easy to achieve if people are transparent and respectful from the start to ensure their wealth is split equally and without acrimony – but that’s not always the case.

Here, I’ve answered some of the common questions that come up during the divorce process, so you can help protect your finances and make sure you get a fair deal. In this article we’ll cover:

I’m worried my partner will sell property and assets before the divorce is final

Whether or not this is an issue will depend on whether it’s a legitimate transaction, or if the real motive is intending to defeat the other person’s financial claims. The court can set aside a completed transaction if it feels the latter was the intention.

It’s important to weigh up the “net effect” of what’s being sold. For example, if a husband has £10m in assets – such as a house worth £3m and a bank account with £7m – and he intends to use the £7m cash to buy into a private company, the shares would become tied into that deal and his liquidity would be reduced, which could reduce what his wife stands to receive in a divorce.

The net effect can have a wider impact. In one case, AP v BP, a wife secretly transferred her shares in a company to others for £1 each, rather than their true value. It was an act of defiance to what she thought was her husband placing shares in a different company. Her transactions gave the others a controlling share in the company, which could have had major consequences for the business. In this instance, the court made an order that the shares were to be transferred back to the wife.

Am I entitled to a share of my partner’s lottery winnings?

This is an interesting area. One case said if the husband or wife buys a lottery ticket and puts it in a drawer without telling the other person and it wins, then they have not been in a syndicate – they haven’t shared that enterprise, and so it belongs to the ticket holder.

But obviously, if they’ve won £30m, then the court will ensure a fair share between the parties because it is a disclosable resource.

What if my partner sells a business without my go-ahead?

The key here is whether it’s a legitimate sale. Communication and transparency are important, and there should be full disclosure and an explanation of why it should go ahead and the net effect – including holding the proceeds on deposit during the proceedings. It’s a good way forward to include the other party.

If you are being genuine, and it’s a major sale, it is obviously in the family’s interest to work together for it to go through as it can free up cash to be split between the couple.

Can my partner transfer assets without my consent?

Under section 37 of the Matrimonial Causes Act, the court can “set aside”, or undo, a transfer of assets if it can be demonstrated that it was done with the intention of reducing a matrimonial claim.

For example, a company shareholder could transfer shares to another family member or third party – whether by gift or money – to reduce their shareholding. In court, the other party could ask for a “set aside” so they are still allocated that money as part of their settlement.

If the transaction took place in the last three years then there is a presumption that the intention was to defeat the financial claim.

When taking steps to freeze or set aside your ex’s transfer of assets, your case must have merit. You may end up preventing a company sale and causing serious financial damage – and potentially be expected to pick up the loss. In the case of AP v BP the company shares were the couple’s main assets and the house was of modest value, and the outcome might have been different if circumstances were different; each case is considered on its own merits.

Is there a legitimate reason for moving assets before starting divorce proceedings?

There could be a sound business sale or purchase involved if assets are being moved at this time – the day-to-day business must continue, and changes should be justifiable.

People often say to me after divorce proceedings have begun: “Can I buy a new house?”. If you can justify the purchase – i.e. needing to live there – that you’ve not bought a £5m pad instead of a £500,000 property, then that can be seen as a reasonable and acceptable action.

What about assets held in offshore trusts, or if people have property elsewhere?

A client must disclose if they are a potential beneficiary of a trust that’s held in the UK or offshore.

The trustees may not be inclined to give that information, but the trust’s activities and whether a client has received capital or income advancements are disclosable. That might be important in deciding whether further resources could be available to the beneficiary.

Although an English court can’t make an order against a trust directly, where the trustees are not a party in the case they can make an order against the potential beneficiary if they ask for a cash advancement, bringing it onshore – which could be significantly impacted by taxation.

So, if £2m suddenly comes from an offshore trust to a beneficiary – who is one of a divorcing couple – and it augments their pot of money here, that is disclosable.

I fear my spouse hasn’t fully disclosed their assets. What can I do?

Your legal team really comes into play here.

It’s common that a client might be less dominant in the relationship, for example when the other party is the main legal owner of all the assets, such as a business.

In this case, we will look at the run of the investments in the bank statements, looking at the last 12 months of the investments summary, studying the movements in the bank accounts and stocks and shares.

We can access every received and paid investment and bank account to see whether there are other accounts or investments – and may well go to the next level and use a forensic accountant if there are complex structures involved to ensure nothing is missing.

It can be costly if one side hasn’t disclosed an asset that is later revealed to the court – it’s likely to award the legal costs against that party.

Can the spouse divest their business shares to family members or others in the business they own?

We need to consider whether it is a legitimate action – this could be fine in the case of generational planning for a family business, or if a director of the business wants to buy the client’s shares.

The information is disclosable, and we would need to look at the value of the transaction. We’d particularly consider whether shares were divested for the true market value, and where the funds were deposited.

I had a case once where a spouse sold a company and the other person wasn’t notified. They reasoned that they had signed a non-disclosure agreement and couldn’t reveal the sale – but within the family court there’s a duty of confidentiality and of disclosure. You cannot claim commercial confidentiality to prevent that disclosure.

If a spouse goes ahead with a transaction and the court doesn’t freeze it or set it aside, it could appear they are behaving in a cloak-and-dagger way – and the court might not be on their side.

Fiona Lazenby is a partner in the family law team at Knights.