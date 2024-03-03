The Best Day of the Week To Shop on Amazon

ymgerman / Getty Images

When it comes to shopping in person, many people already know that weekends tend to be busier than weekdays — aside from weekday evenings. But what about shopping on Amazon where there are no real lines and far fewer limitations in terms of stock?

GOBankingRates spoke with several e-commerce professionals to get their thoughts on the best and worst times to shop on Amazon. Here’s what they said.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays Could Be the Best Days To Shop

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the middle of the week tends to be the best time to shop if you’re looking for lower prices or more deals.

“From my experience, Tuesday and Wednesday are often the best days to shop on Amazon. This observation comes from data analysis where we’ve seen a noticeable dip in prices mid-week as sellers compete for shoppers’ attention during what’s typically a lull in shopping activity,” said Joe Amaral, e-commerce expert and the founder of Anthem Software.

It all depends on the brand and what you’re shopping for, though. Some brands won’t have as many discounts or promotions on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

Mondays Are Also a Good Time To Shop

With fewer people shopping early in the week, Mondays could also be a good time to shop on Amazon.

“Our data indicates that early in the week, particularly Mondays and Tuesdays, offer some of the best opportunities for bargains,” said Steve Pogson, an e-commerce growth specialist and founder of First Pier. “This pattern seems to emerge as sellers adjust their pricing following weekend shopper habits and in anticipation of increased midweek competition.”

More Individual Sales Happen Over the Weekend

Thursday through Monday tend to be when most people shop on Amazon for personal needs.

“We see shopping tends to be higher starting late Thursday evening to late Monday evening. Depending on the category, we see an increase of about 14% in sales from late Thursday to late Monday compared to Tuesday to Thursday,” said Krishna Vemulapali, co-founder and chief product officer of Trellis, an e-commerce merchandising software.

Prices May Rise on Weekends

But even with online shopping, weekends are often the worst time to shop. This is because more people tend to shop during this time and some retailers raise their prices in response to this increased demand. There may also be fewer discounts.

“Weekends, especially Saturdays, can often present the worst time to make purchases, as prices tend to be higher due to increased demand,” Pogson said.

The Best Time To Shop Really Depends on the Retailer

When it comes down to it, the best times to shop on Amazon might depend more on the retailer than the day of the week. This is especially likely with smaller retailers or individual sellers.

“Because there are so many different retailers selling on Amazon, there really is no ‘best’ or ‘worst’ day of the week to shop on Amazon. Prices are set by the individual retailer, and it’s based on their own schedules rather than schedules set by Amazon specifically,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

Ways To Optimize Your Shopping Experience on Amazon

If you’re looking to score the best deals on Amazon, here are a few expert tips:

Look for Lightning Deals. “If you’re not set on buying from a specific brand, it’s worth checking the ‘Lightning Deals’ offered daily to see if another brand is selling what you need for cheaper,” Landau said.

Use the “Save for Later” tool. “Make use of Amazon’s ‘Save for Later’ feature,” Amaral said. You can then monitor specific items on your wish list and see when they go on sale.

Use Amazon Prime. If you’re a Prime member, use your membership to your advantage. You could get free shipping or exclusive deals on what you buy.

Check out Amazon Warehouse Deals. “Explore Amazon Warehouse Deals for discounted items that are in good condition,” Pogson said. “This is particularly useful for electronics and high-ticket items.”

Wait for major sales. “If you’re shopping Amazon brands, try to wait for a sale,” Landau said. “You’ll often see these items on sale for seasonal shopping events throughout the year, such as July’s Prime Day sales and November’s Black Friday sales. Wait to buy until then, if you can.”

Keep an eye out for new deals. Amazon retailers often put out promotions for big-ticket or new items. If you’re in the market for something specific, like a gaming laptop, keep an eye out for the newest models.

Use cash-back sites or price-tracking tools. Browser extensions like Trellis or CamelCamelCamel can track prices and alert you when specific items are on sale. Other sites, like TopCashback, can earn you money in cash back whenever you shop for eligible items.

Read the reviews. Customer reviews aren’t always reliable, but they can give you an overview of whether something you’re interested in is worth the money. “If an item has no reviews, use caution and look for other options that have reviews,” Landau said. “Reviewers will tell you about an item’s quality, value for money, shipping speed and any other red flags that might be noteworthy in your decision to purchase.”

