Advertisement
Canada markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,172.38
    -45.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,981.80
    +6.29 (+0.13%)
     

  • DOW

    38,612.24
    +48.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7423
    +0.0016 (+0.22%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.17
    +0.26 (+0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    69,655.83
    -42.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,039.40
    +5.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,994.74
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,815.00
    +278.25 (+1.59%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.34
    -0.08 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,662.51
    -56.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6846
    +0.0004 (+0.06%)
     

BESI exceeds fourth-quarter targets on demand for AI-related chipmaking parts

Reuters
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of semiconductor chips

(Reuters) - Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor Industries beat its fourth-quarter targets on Thursday, boosted by demand for its hybrid bonding technology and AI-enabled computing applications from chipmakers expanding their capacity.

Semiconductor firms have been ramping up production capacity to meet global demand for high-end chips that power modern technology from cars to computers and smartphones.

Orders and year-end backlog for hybrid bonding — a form of chip packaging required for AI applications — nearly doubled from last year, BESI said, adding that around a half of fourth-quarter orders were for its most advanced hybrid bonding systems.

The assembly equipment maker reported a gross profit margin of 65.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023, on revenue of 159.6 million euros ($172.9 million), up 29.4% compared to the prior three months.

That exceeded the company's guidance for a gross margin of between 62% and 64% and quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 15% to 25%.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Amsterdam-based group expects its revenue to drop between 5% and 15% from the previous quarter, but sees a higher gross margin of 64% to 66%, helped by its advanced packaging products.

"The slope of the recovery this year is uncertain given restrained demand for mainstream applications and weakness in automotive end-user markets currently," CEO Richard Blickman said in a statement.

Blickman said industry analysts expect the market to rebound in 2024-2026 driven by a recovery in mainstream assembly and Chinese markets, coupled with additional capacity needs for AI logic and memory applications and advanced packaging technology.

BESI said in plans to pay a dividend of 2.15 euros per share for 2023.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)