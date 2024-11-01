Bernstein Raises Reddit Inc (RDDT) Price Target, Citing AI Potential Amid Contrasting Valuation Concerns
We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) stands against the other AI stocks investors should not miss.
On October 31, CNBC’s Steve Kovach joined ‘Money Movers’ to discuss big tech’s AI spending. Kovach observes that, apart from ChatGPT, no other AI product has achieved a breakthrough, despite ongoing efforts from many companies. Currently, most of the money is going to chip makers and cloud businesses, and there is no evidence of meaningful sales or engagement around AI products that people may want to use every day. Kovach's observation implies that tech giants continue to invest heavily in foundational AI advancements and that high-engagement consumer products may still have time to launch. Additionally, many of these big tech companies have reported that they will continue to step up their already high spending on AI infrastructure.
For many like Kovach, OpenAI represents the leading and most mainstream AI breakthrough, with each of its moves highly anticipated. After all, the company is widely credited for bringing artificial intelligence tools into widespread use. In its latest breakthrough, OpenAI has launched "ChatGPT Search”, the company's new search engine, positioning the high-powered AI startup to compete with search engines like Bing, Perplexity, and Google. This search feature within ChatGPT provides up-to-the-minute sports scores, stock quotes, weather, and more, driven by real-time web searches and partnerships with news and data providers.
“I find it to be a way faster/easier way to get the information I’m looking for. I think we’ll see this especially for queries that require more complex research. I also look forward to a future where a search query can dynamically render a custom web page in response!”
In a notable advancement towards more accessible AI products and services, SpotAI, a leader in AI camera systems, announced the launch of its Video AI Agents. The announcement strives to bring agentic AI capabilities from the digital to the physical world. These agents assist organizations in identifying and resolving incidents, offering measurable ROI in sectors such as manufacturing, education, retail, and automotive services; all without the need for human intervention.
In a similar development within the AI landscape, OSARO, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for high-volume fulfillment centers, has launched OSARO AutoModel. The OSARO AutoModel allows robots to automatically learn and adapt to new items, processes, and workflows with zero downtime; unlike previous robots that need updating for new SKUs.
Continuing the trend of leveraging artificial intelligence in our increasingly AI-driven world, Bolster, a leader in multi-channel phishing protection, announced on Thursday its newest feature called Bolster AI Security for Email. The Bolster AI Security for Email automates the analysis and mitigation of cyber threats reported through customer abuse mailboxes. The new feature combines crowdsourced customer reports and AI-driven automation to protect brands from fraud schemes in real-time.
Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 39
Reddit Inc (NYSE:RDDT) is an American social news aggregation, content rating, and forum social network. The company has embraced artificial intelligence by licensing its data to train AI models, securing data licensing agreements totaling over $200 million over the coming years.
On October 30, Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $85 from $65 and kept an “Underperform” rating on the shares. The firm’s bearish outlook comes from Reddit’s expensive valuation. However, the analyst also points out the company has the potential to be an artificial intelligence beneficiary. The analyst describes Reddit as a real Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde story.
“The clouds around Reddit have quickly defogged into a real Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde story. Pre-IPO Reddit felt stuck unable to grow users or monetize the platform or viewed as real business — this is Mr. Hyde. But post-IPO Reddit looks like a company that’s suddenly an AI winner, growing ad revenues at an unprecedented clip, has a user growth cheat-code in translation + Google, and hitting years-long profitability targets in months — this is Dr. Jekyll. And right now, Dr. Jekyll is in charge”.
Overall RDDT ranks 11th on our list of the AI stocks investors should not miss. While we acknowledge the potential of RDDT as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than RDDT but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
