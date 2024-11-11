Bernstein Raises QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Price Target to $215, Citing Strong Q4 Results and Positive Q1 2025 Outlook in Auto and IoT Segments

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News and Ratings Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stands against the other AI stocks in the news.

As demand for AI-powered applications grows, major tech firms are investing in alternative eneergy solutions to support data center requirements. Amazon, for instance, has committed to nuclear energy projects with X-energy and Dominion Energy, focusing on building small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet the intensive energy needs of its data centers while striving for carbon neutrality. This shift to nuclear energy is expected to help the AWS parent reach its net-zero goals by 2040 while managing the escalating power demands driven by AI and cloud services.

Meanwhile, Apple has previewed several AI enhancements, including integration with ChatGPT for more advanced on-device tasks, such as text generation and question-answering in iOS 18.1. This addition aligns with its approach to cautiously integrate AI, emphasizing user experience improvements while enhancing privacy through device-based processing. The company's developments aim to increase iPhone appeal and could impact the smartphone market by encouraging upgrades for new AI capabilities.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 100

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) develops and sells foundational technologies for the wireless industry. On November 7, Bernstein raised the price target on the stock to $215 from $200 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. The advisory noted the company's Q4 results were strong on solid QCT sales especially in Auto and IoT. Q1 2025 guidance was also good, driven sequentially by handsets and licensing, offset by seasonally weaker IoT, the investment advisory added.

