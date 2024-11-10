Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) recent performance, when its stock has declined 16% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bermaz Auto Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Bermaz Auto Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bermaz Auto Berhad is:

40% = RM340m ÷ RM843m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.40 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Bermaz Auto Berhad's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

First thing first, we like that Bermaz Auto Berhad has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.0% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 24% net income growth seen by Bermaz Auto Berhad over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Bermaz Auto Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 24% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is BAUTO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BAUTO is currently mispriced by the market.

Story Continues