Is Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) One of the Best Big Name Stocks to Invest in Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Big Name Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) stands against other best big name stocks to invest in now.

Big name stocks refer to well-known companies that are widely recognized and have a significant presence in the stock market. These companies are often industry leaders and are included in major stock indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, or Nasdaq Composite. These companies are characterized by their large market capitalizations, stable financial performance, and strong brand recognition.

In an interview on January 22, Dave Sekera, US Market Strategist at Morningstar, provided a detailed outlook for large-cap stocks in 2025. Sekera highlighted that the performance of large-cap stocks in 2024 was particularly strong, driven by several key factors. The explosive demand for artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and platforms, especially in the first half of 2024, significantly boosted the performance of large-cap tech stocks. Additionally, the US economy remained resilient, with faster-than-expected growth, which supported the performance of large-cap stocks. The Federal Reserve’s easing of monetary policy also played a crucial role in driving the market higher.

However, Sekera noted that the rate of monetary policy easing is now slowing, and the market is pricing in fewer rate cuts this year than originally projected. This, combined with sticky inflation and a rise in long-term interest rates, suggests that the tailwinds that supported large-cap stocks in 2024 are beginning to recede.

Furthermore, Sekera pointed out that the concentration of market returns in 2024 was notable, with 10 stocks accounting for 58% of the market gain, despite representing only 30% of the market capitalization. This concentration is less than the 67% peak in June 2024, indicating a broadening of returns in the second half of the year. Despite this broadening, many of these large-cap stocks, particularly those tied to AI, are now trading at significant premiums. Sekera advised investors to be cautious, as very few of these large-cap stocks are currently undervalued, with most trading at 2-star or 1-star ratings, indicating they are overvalued.

Big name stocks remain a compelling investment choice, offering stability, strong financial performance, and long-term growth potential.

