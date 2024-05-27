Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Berjaya Land Berhad (KLSE:BJLAND), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Berjaya Land Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = RM294m ÷ (RM14b - RM3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Berjaya Land Berhad has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Berjaya Land Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Berjaya Land Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.9%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Berjaya Land Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Berjaya Land Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. However the stock has delivered a 80% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Berjaya Land Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

