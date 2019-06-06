Bentley Is Going after Another Pikes Peak Record with the Continental GT

From Car and Driver

Bentley will attempt to beat the production-car Pikes Peak record on June 30 with a new Continental GT.

Last year, Bentley broke the production-SUV record with a Bentayga.

Rhys Millen, the professional race car driver that set last year's record, will make the attempt.

Last year, professional rally driver and drifter Rhys Millen set a new record at Pikes Peak for the fastest production SUV, using a Bentley Bentayga to smash the existing record by almost two minutes. In just a few weeks on June 30, he'll be blasting up Pikes Peak to try and set the production-car record in another Bentley, this time the new Continental GT.

For the attempt, the Continental has been wrapped in a matte lime green finish that's partially covered by a glossy mountain livery. The number 100 is painted on the grille to mark Bentley's centenary, and the brake calipers have been painted green to match. As a whole, it's purposefully similar in style to the record-setting Bentayga. Bentley doesn't give any technical details on modifications that have been made to the Continental, aside from saying that it will have an onboard oxygen system that feeds into Millen's helmet.

Photo credit: Bentley More

But from the photos, we see some details that make us think this record-attempt car could be a preview of an upcoming W12 Speed model, which hasn't been revealed (or even announced) yet. There are some subtle carbon-fiber exterior bits consisting of a new front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser, and quad oval tailpipes are in place of the standard dual oval tips. This is just speculation on our part-it could be that Bentley just fitted some new parts that will be optional accessories in the future-but it all still caught our eye.

The current record that Millen will have to beat is a time of 10:26.9 that was set in 2015 by a Porsche 911 Turbo S. There's only the opportunity for one attempt on one day of the year, and Pikes Peak is a grueling, 12.4-mile course that ends at 14,100 feet above sea level. Bentley put out a video showcasing the Continental undergoing testing for the attempt at Willow Springs International Raceway, which you can check out below.





('You Might Also Like',)