Benedict Cumberbatch feels ‘so hot’ as executive watching forests burn in advert

Benedict Cumberbatch has stripped down to a towel to play a chief executive named Benedict Lumberjack for an advert highlighting the role of pension funds in deforestation projects.

The Sherlock actor, 48, can be heard saying “I’m so hot right now” while he sits in a sauna and watches the world’s forests burn in a campaign video created on behalf of the group Make My Money Matter.

Lumberjack encourages people to not “change a thing” and to “keep your pension cash pouring in” because it will benefit people like him and “keep the fires of profit burning”.

“The business of deforestation is on fire and it’s all thanks to you,” the character says.

“We’ve taken billions of your hard-earned pounds and used them to fuel our exploits through the Amazon and beyond.

“The money from your pension has helped scorch, slash and burn entire rainforests, and our profits are growing like, well, wildfire.

“Some parts of the world are literally burning, but you know, it’s just the bits that nobody cares about.

“Look, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the rainforest.”

The campaign video was created on behalf of the Make My Money Matter campaign group (Make My Money Matter/PA)

The advert, created by agency Lucky Generals and directed by Sophia Ray, aims to increase public awareness of the role of the UK pensions industry in financing companies that help to drive the climate crisis.

Make My Money Matter has said £300 billion of UK pension investments is linked to deforestation.

Research from the campaign group also found UK pension schemes invest around £88 billion in fossil fuel companies.

Director of the video Ray said: “It was a dream to direct a project like this. A strong idea for an extremely important cause, brought to life with a mesmerisingly powerful talent like Benedict.

“It’s a strong reminder that we can align our financial decisions with our values, and I’m proud to be part of this important conversation for change.”

Cumberbatch is known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC drama series and Doctor Strange in the Marvel films.

He has received Academy Award nominations for his roles in The Imitation Game (2014) and The Power Of The Dog (2021).

Last year, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman dressed as a latex-wearing oil executive called Oblivia Coalmine in a campaign video from the group.