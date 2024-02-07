Benchmark Electronics Inc SVP, Chief Technology Officer Jan Janick Sells 12,232 Shares

Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Jan Janick, the company's SVP, Chief Technology Officer, sold 12,232 shares of the company on February 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30 per share, resulting in a total value of $366,960.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,232 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 1 insider sell and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics Inc were trading at $30 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.026 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.98, which is below both the industry median of 21.435 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $30 and a GF Value of $29.96, Benchmark Electronics Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC Filing.

