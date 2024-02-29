Advertisement
Canada markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P/TSX

    21,243.77
    -75.13 (-0.35%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,069.76
    -8.42 (-0.17%)
     

  • DOW

    38,949.02
    -23.39 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7359
    -0.0007 (-0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.50
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    84,817.63
    +4,418.61 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,042.00
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,040.31
    -15.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,872.00
    -43.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.00
    +0.16 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,631.88
    +6.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,166.19
    -41.84 (-0.11%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6780
    -0.0012 (-0.18%)
     

Benchmark Electronics Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$2.84b (down 1.6% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$64.3m (down 5.7% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.3% (down from 2.4% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$1.81 (down from US$1.94 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Benchmark Electronics EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 1.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in the US.

Performance of the American Electronic industry.

The company's shares are up 1.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.