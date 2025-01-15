Bellevue Group's (VTX:BBN) earnings have declined over three years, contributing to shareholders 60% loss

Bellevue Group AG (VTX:BBN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Tragically, the share price declined 66% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

View our latest analysis for Bellevue Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Bellevue Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 28% per year, over the last three years. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 30% per year. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SWX:BBN Earnings Per Share Growth January 15th 2025

Dive deeper into Bellevue Group's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Bellevue Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Bellevue Group, it has a TSR of -60% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Bellevue Group shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 6.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bellevue Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bellevue Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Story Continues