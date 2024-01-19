Bell Food Group's (VTX:BELL) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Bell Food Group (VTX:BELL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bell Food Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = CHF163m ÷ (CHF3.0b - CHF700m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Bell Food Group has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 13%.

SWX:BELL Return on Capital Employed January 19th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bell Food Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Bell Food Group's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Bell Food Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Bell Food Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why Bell Food Group is paying out 31% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Bell Food Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Bell Food Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

