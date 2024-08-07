We Believe That Sunview Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNVIEW) Weak Earnings Are A Good Indicator Of Underlying Profitability

Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) recently posted soft earnings but shareholders didn't react strongly. We did some digging, and we believe that investors are missing some worrying factors underlying the profit figures.

Examining Cashflow Against Sunview Group Berhad's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Sunview Group Berhad has an accrual ratio of 0.52 for the year to March 2024. Statistically speaking, that's a real negative for future earnings. And indeed, during the period the company didn't produce any free cash flow whatsoever. Even though it reported a profit of RM9.66m, a look at free cash flow indicates it actually burnt through RM85m in the last year. We also note that Sunview Group Berhad's free cash flow was actually negative last year as well, so we could understand if shareholders were bothered by its outflow of RM85m. Notably, the company has issued new shares, thus diluting existing shareholders and reducing their share of future earnings.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

In order to understand the potential for per share returns, it is essential to consider how much a company is diluting shareholders. In fact, Sunview Group Berhad increased the number of shares on issue by 11% over the last twelve months by issuing new shares. As a result, its net income is now split between a greater number of shares. To talk about net income, without noticing earnings per share, is to be distracted by the big numbers while ignoring the smaller numbers that talk to per share value. Check out Sunview Group Berhad's historical EPS growth by clicking on this link.

A Look At The Impact Of Sunview Group Berhad's Dilution On Its Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Sunview Group Berhad has improved its profit over the last three years, with an annualized gain of 67% in that time. Net income was down 26% over the last twelve months. But the EPS result was even worse, with the company recording a decline of 40%. So you can see that the dilution has had a bit of an impact on shareholders.

If Sunview Group Berhad's EPS can grow over time then that drastically improves the chances of the share price moving in the same direction. But on the other hand, we'd be far less excited to learn profit (but not EPS) was improving. For the ordinary retail shareholder, EPS is a great measure to check your hypothetical "share" of the company's profit.

Our Take On Sunview Group Berhad's Profit Performance

As it turns out, Sunview Group Berhad couldn't match its profit with cashflow and its dilution means that shareholders own less of the company than the did before (unless they bought more shares). Considering all this we'd argue Sunview Group Berhad's profits probably give an overly generous impression of its sustainable level of profitability. If you want to do dive deeper into Sunview Group Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Sunview Group Berhad has 5 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

In this article we've looked at a number of factors that can impair the utility of profit numbers, and we've come away cautious. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

