Do You Believe in the Growth Potential of Radcom Ltd (RDCM)?

Rogue Funds, an investment management company, released its third quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund returned -3.03% net of fees in the quarter. The fund faced a slight decline in the value of the portfolio, which was quite disappointing. Two of the fund's core positions fell by more than 50% since the firm acquired them, mainly due to significant changes in their investment theses. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Rogue Funds highlighted stocks like RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) offers 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions. The one-month return of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was -0.32%, and its shares gained 53.92% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On December 31, 2024, RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) stock closed at $12.36 per share with a market capitalization of $196.3 million.

Rogue Funds stated the following regarding RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) is an Israeli 5G assurance company that I have been monitoring for a couple quarters as they inflect profitably. Because their biggest owner died and their CEO resigned (he still works with the company in an advisory role), I was curious how this would impact the company as they entered a very high marketing phase. After putting a lot of R&D into the company’s technology they are beginning to put those costs into marketing to grow the business in areas like Asia and Europe. This has been working even better than expected as they have already entered into multi[1]year agreements with huge 5G companies. Their growth has been much better than expected and the sales team is firing on all cylinders. They have a boatload of cash that they plan on using to acquire a company that meets their standards. The current management and board have not been able to identify any quality acquisitions, and I would not be surprised to see them begin to buy back a substantial number of shares. The best part about this investment is that as they continue to execute above expectations, their stock price has continued to go down and made a great buying opportunity for us. I will be posting an article regarding Radcom soon that will go more in depth into this position. This is the Funds 6 th largest Position."

A professional technician using specialized tools to maintain a modern 5G cell tower.

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 7 hedge fund portfolios held RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) at the end of the third quarter which was 5 in the previous quarter. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) achieved record revenues of $15.8 million in the third quarter, up 20% year-over-year.